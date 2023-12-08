Industrial parks key to spurring counties' economic potential

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo.

In a dynamic move to revitalise Kenya’s economic landscape, over 13 counties have embarked on the establishment of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs). Spearheaded by the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, this collaborative effort aims to propel manufacturing in counties. The signing of the Intergovernmental Partnership Agreement on November 22 between the ministry and Governors marked a milestone in enhancing collaboration between counties and the national government in realising the CAIPs vision.

The first CAIP was launched in Nyamira County by President William Ruto in August and similar ones have since been started in other counties. The CAIPs hold immense potential for fostering economic growth, particularly in counties heavily reliant on agriculture.

One of their primary benefits lies in the creation of a ready market for farmers. The processing section of the CAIPs is crucial for value addition, opening up opportunities for branding and direct connections to both local and international markets. For example, avocados, bananas, pineapples, and value-added products like processed coffee and tea can find a lucrative market through these industrial hubs.

The ripple effect on youth employment is equally noteworthy. As industrial parks flourish, housing, schools, and hospitals become imperative, leading to increased demand for local products and services. This surge in purchasing power, coupled with increased farmers’ earnings, is poised to create a thriving economic ecosystem.

The timely completion of CAIPs is paramount to unlocking their economic potential. County governments must prioritise the selection of competent contractors, and ensure adherence to construction schedules and timelines within the stipulated three-year timeframe. The incorporation of green energy such as the use of solar should be considered to mitigate the high cost of operation upon completion.

Counties should create a conducive regulatory environment such as streamlined licensing processes, and other financial incentives to make investments in CAIPs more appealing.

County governments, working hand in hand with the ministry should proactively create platforms for local and international investors to explore opportunities within these industrial hubs. Dedicated local and international forums and investment conferences can serve as powerful tools to attract potential investors, fostering collaboration that transcends geographical boundaries.

County governments must prioritise comprehensive engagement strategies to ensure that the benefits of the CAIPs are widely distributed by involving farmers, local businesses, and other stakeholders from the planning phase.

In conclusion, Kenya’s CAIPs can serve as beacons of economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development, setting the stage for a prosperous future for the nation and its people.

The writer is Nyamira Governor.