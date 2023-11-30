Nairobi to host 8th edition of Digital and Technology Week

Go Gaga Experiential CEO Norah Muthoni and ICT chief administrative secretary Maureen Mbaka during the Digital and Technology Week 2022. [Courtesy]

Nairobi is set to host the 8th edition of Digital and Technology week starting December 4 to 6, 2023.

The event, organised by Go Gaga Experiential, aims to bring together provide unparalleled industry insights, explore emerging trends, and accelerate growth within the sector.

The three-day conference will bring together corporations, agencies, government entities, media, and technology companies, both local and international, to deliberate on the rise of digital technologies and their societal impact.

Rita Njuguna, Co-Founder and Director of Go Gaga Experiential said the conference promises attendees an expanded knowledge base and pertinent insights into the positive impacts of digitization and technology on the economy and livelihoods.

In a statement to newsrooms, Njuguna said scheduled topics for discussion encompass pivotal themes such as the evolution of marketing in the digital world, rethinking digital lending, fintech pioneers and challengers, digital platform economy, implementing cyber security for impact and keeping up with innovation, among others.

“The adoption of digital technologies in Kenya is contributing significantly to greater access to information, education, healthcare, and various other services, all of which are enhancing lives and livelihoods,” read part of the statement.

According to her, Ali Hussein the Chairperson of the Association of Fintech, Sylvia Anampiu, Managing Director at Bayobab formerly MTNConnect, Leon Kiptum, Senior Vice President at Flutterwave and various other personalities from the Digital and Technology Spheres are among renowned speakers during the conference.

Njuguna said since its inception, the DTW has witnessed active participation from over 800 companies, engaged over 1000 thought leaders, and attracted more than 1500 attendees.

“This event is taking place amid the growing demand for digital skills, as underscored by a recent report by the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE). The report indicates Information Communication Technology (ICT) as the most sought-after skill, accounting for 28.4 per cent of the major skills demanded by Kenyan employers,” she said.

Despite Kenya's leadership in digital transformation on the continent, Go Gaga Experiential CEO, Norah Muthoni said low digital literacy levels, especially in rural areas, hinder inclusive digital transformation and participation in the digital economy.

According to Accenture's Africa GDP Forecast, Kenya leads in digital transformation, with its digital economy contributing 7.7 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), followed by Morocco and South Africa at 6.82 per cent and 6.51 per cent, respectively.

The report further predicts that by 2025, Kenya's digital economy will contribute about Sh1.4 trillion, equivalent to 9.24 per cent of the GDP.