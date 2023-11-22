Flip phone battle in the smartphone age shapes up

Tecno launched Phantom V Flip 5G last week in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

In the mid-2000s, the flip phone was anything but an average gadget. Back then, Nokia, Samsung, Motorola, Sony Ericsson, and Sagem – all had flip phones.

It was stylish. It was a status symbol: with a single flip, one could receive a call – instead of tediously pressing buttons. Those in their thirties can relate to the importance that came with flip phones.

The smartphone era came and the flip phone was gone – almost overnight.

“Smartphones utilise glass screens – which were unbendable; at least in the smartphone sense,” says Linus Nguitui, the products manager at mobile phone maker Tecno, in Kenya. “Foldable smartphones are made using extra thin glass that is extremely flexible.”

Did someone say the more things change the more they remain the same? Well, we are now in 2023 and the flip phone is back.

On Friday last week, in the middle of Karura Forest in Nairobi, Tecno launched its first flip phone in Kenya, in the smartphone era: The Phantom V-flip.

The invite-only event saw tens of Nairobi’s middle-class honour invitations to grace it. “This gadget has both beauty and elegance. It is for the person who lives life to stand out,” Nguitui said to the audience.

Last year, Samsung launched the Z-flip and Oppo launched the N2-flip. Both phones mirror V-flip’s functionality closely mirrors the V-flip.

“This product is an answer to the market which continues to demand certain types of phones. It is not about competition but customer demand," he said.

“The flip phone can become a tiny laptop which you can operate placed on the table or even hand-held. You can have zoom meetings easily.

“When folded, it is also small enough to fit in nearly any pocket: the front pocket on a shirt or the side pocket on a trouser,” Nguitui said at the event.

When flipped open it becomes a regular, rectangular smartphone.

When shut, the phone features a circular display which can be used to select a range of widgets such as the calendar, clock, music player and so on.

Three cameras straddle the edge of the circular screen – inspired by asteroids orbiting a planet.

The phone has been tested to comfortably endure at least 200,000 folds: at least 180 folds per day for three years. It comes in two colours: mystic dawn (a lighter shade of violet) and black.

According to Nguitui, over 50 pre-order requests have already been made by Kenyans. The challenge with fold smartphones is possible ‘crease’ lines that form around the middle where the phone’s hinge is located.

The V-flip is now retailing at Sh94,999 in Kenya.