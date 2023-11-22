Sip and savour: Craft brewer toasts to success in Kenya's thriving market

Kenya Originals CEO Alex Chappatte at the firm's outlet located at its Baba Dogo factory in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

In the Kenyan alcohol market, there exists a notable dichotomy: an abundance of low-quality, mass-market brands and a plethora of expensive, international labels. Unfortunately, this leaves consumers with limited options when seeking high-quality, locally-produced alternatives that showcase authentic Kenyan raw materials. It is within this gap that I see an opportunity for the growth of the craft industry in Kenya.

Craft, while often defined in varied ways, fundamentally revolves around the utilisation of genuine ingredients and a commitment to local sourcing and inspiration. Kenya, with its diverse and unparalleled array of fruits and botanicals, stands as a treasure trove for innovators. The richness and variety of raw materials available make it an ideal haven for crafting unique and exceptional alcoholic beverages.

In our pursuit of excellence, exemplified through our brands Kenyan Originals and 5.8, we have chosen to source our ingredients locally. Our focus is clear: to celebrate and champion the best that Kenya has to offer. By doing so, we not only contribute to the growth of the local economy but also ensure that our consumers experience the true essence of Kenyan craftsmanship. Through our commitment to authentic, locally-sourced ingredients, we aim to redefine the narrative surrounding Kenyan alcoholic beverages, offering consumers a genuine taste of the nation’s diverse and unparalleled flavours.

How has been the growth journey for Kenyan Originals five years on?

Achieving success with genuinely innovative products, ones that stand out in the market, can pose challenges in getting initial consumer interest. Kenyan Originals faced initial reluctance as consumers grappled with understanding its unique positioning—it wasn’t a conventional beer, nor did it resemble a typical apple cider. To bridge this gap, we recognized the need for sampling. By allowing consumers to experience the product firsthand, we ignited momentum that steadily grew month by month. It takes time to build truly original brands. We are now category leaders in cider in three supermarket chains in Kenya. This is pretty darn cool given we started in a container in a field in Limuru five years ago. Looking forward to nailing the next five years.

How did your experience working for alcoholic beverages giant Pernod Ricard prepare you for making the transition into the new space?

Before establishing African Originals, I worked for blue-chip alcohol companies such as AB-InBev in the UK and Pernod Ricard in West Africa. They taught me a lot. AB-InBev provided me with a profound understanding of transforming a product from an idea into a large-scale launch. On the other hand, Pernod Ricard, renowned for its exceptional brands, equipped me with the skills needed to craft and elevate premium brands within the trade.

Crucially, my experience with these industry giants extended beyond acquiring skills; it revealed certain limitations inherent in vast corporations, despite their wealth of intelligence and resources. Identifying what these majors couldn’t or wouldn’t undertake became a crucial aspect of my learning. These insights have played a pivotal role in shaping the principles that guide our approach to building African Originals. In recognising both the strengths and limitations of industry players, we’ve formulated a strategy that leverages innovation and agility to navigate a unique path in the market.

Would you say there is a real market out there for craft beverages?

Absolutely. Consumers are drawn to authenticity, understanding the story behind the product and how it’s made. Craft beverages can do that. That’s why they will always have a market. The question is how big can that market be or become. I believe that craft doesn’t need to be small and that we can compete with the major players. Kenyans are really embracing craft beverages, going by our recent recognition at the Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards where our Pineapple & Mint Cider won as the Most Preferred Cider. Our journey to crafting exceptional beverages continues to be recognized, and we’re grateful for the support.

Where do you source the raw materials for your products?

We collaborate with numerous smallholder farmers across the country. In our pursuit of creating Kenya’s distinctive version of wine through our ciders, we are meticulous in our approach. Carefully selecting the finest fruit varietals from optimal regions ensures an unparalleled taste experience.

Take, for instance, our Passion and Lime Cider, where we source vibrant purple passions from Laikipia. The result is a fusion of flavors that embodies the essence of our commitment to quality. In crafting the Kenyan Originals Pineapple & Mint Cider, we select ripe pineapples from Kiambu, processing them in-house to capture the pure essence of the fruit.

Our Mango & Chili Cider is a tribute to the coastal snack tradition. We procure aromatic Apple Mangoes from Makueni and bird’s eye chilies from Kilifi. Through meticulous hand-crushing and infusion, we create a uniquely refreshing cider with a tantalising kick. Each cider in our collection reflects the artistry of our sourcing process and dedication to delivering an extraordinary drinking experience.

I understand you have a sustainability campaign working with farmers. Please tell us more about that

Sustainability has been integral to our ethos since the inception of our venture. Recognising that Kenya grapples with over 50 per cent fruit waste, we sought to transform this surplus into a value-added product through our ciders. Over the past three months alone, we’ve processed more than 65 tonnes of fruit sourced from smallholder farmers. To put it into perspective, that equates to salvaging and utilising over 30,000 pineapples, 15,000 limes, and 57,000 passion fruits. This commitment not only minimizes waste but also underscores our dedication to creating a positive impact on the environment and supporting local communities.

The alcoholic beverages industry is one of the most heavily taxed sectors in Kenya. How has this impacted your operations, and what policy shift, if any, would you like to see?

The significant taxation in the alcoholic beverages industry in Kenya has posed challenges for our operations. The high tax burden affects various aspects of our business, from production costs to pricing strategies. Consequently, it influences consumer behaviour and market dynamics, making it crucial for us to strike a balance between quality, affordability, and sustainability..

In terms of policy shifts, we would advocate for incentivising and supporting local producers, especially those with a commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, could be part of a holistic policy approach. By fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the local industry, policymakers can stimulate economic development, create jobs, and ensure a vibrant and competitive alcoholic beverages market in Kenya.

How is your retail footprint and how do you compare with the “big boys” of the industry?

No distributors would take us or, if they would, they wouldn’t focus on us. We realized we were the best people to tell the story about our product and our brands to retail outlets and serviced them directly. We have a direct conversation with a smaller number of stores and want to ensure we maintain a direct conversation with the customer. The ‘big guys’ have a much bigger reach but might not have the ability to cater for trade in the same way we do.

Half a decade ago, we embarked on a journey with a novel product and an unfamiliar brand, encountering the challenge of garnering attention.

Opting for a more intimate approach, we engaged in direct conversations with a select number of stores, prioritising quality over quantity. This personalized engagement remains a cornerstone of our strategy, ensuring that we maintain a direct line of communication with our customers. While the industry giants boast a broader reach, our commitment to personalized trade interactions sets us apart. We understand the nuances of our product and brand, allowing us to cater to our customers in a way that goes beyond the capabilities of larger entities.

What are some of the challenges that hamper the growth of the industry locally?

Entering the alcohol industry poses substantial challenges, demanding an immediate alignment with the standards of major players in various facets of the business, such as production infrastructure, market strategies, and trade affiliations. This dynamic is particularly evident in the spirits sector, where establishing a presence akin to larger entities is essential from day one. A notable obstacle stems from the scarcity of local technical expertise, necessitating the development.

Despite these barriers, we are proud of our exclusively Kenyan team of distillers and cidermakers. This dedicated team, comprising exceptional individuals with remarkable skills, empowers us to navigate these challenges with proficiency.

However, the complexities associated with such an industry make rapid scaling tricky, demanding significant capital. Our commitment to quality, local talent, and a resilient team spirit propels us forward, overcoming hurdles as we strive for sustainable growth in the dynamic spirits landscape.