International events firm eyes agribusiness deals

Saya Events International Managing Director Peter Mutinda (centre), addressed stakeholders in Eldoret on November 16, 2023. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

An international events organiser in entrepreneurship has made an entry into the Kenyan market, targeting the agricultural sector. Saya Events International (SEI) hosts agribusiness forums.

It boasts of expertise in organising exhibitions, summits and conferences both locally and internationally. With a portfolio that spans diverse sectors, the firm says it has successfully executed notable events, including the Kenya agri-business and food security forums.

According to SEI Managing Director Peter Mutinda, the company recently trained locals in agri-business in Bomet and Eldoret - bringing together stakeholders in the sector to share their experiences and share of ideas. The forums, he said, are pivotal platforms for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to converge, exchange insights, and address critical issues facing the agricultural and food security landscape.

He noted that such events open up opportunities for fostering collaboration and innovation in the agri-business sector. “We initiated these consultative forums in Kenya, and recently, we expanded our outreach and skills to Malaysia and demonstrated that we are capable of providing adequate and professional expertise in anything to do with events,” said Mutinda.

SEI Manager Geoffrey Cheruiyot said the company‘s ability to deliver impactful experiences has won it accolades.

“This should come to the attention of Kenyans that through a combination of innovation, global perspectives and a commitment to creating meaningful connections, SEI is poised to redefine the landscape of exhibitions, summits, and conferences on both local and international stages,” Cheruiyot explained.

The firm‘s coordinator Bernard Ruto urged local farmers to make use of the company‘s expertise.

Philip Chesiror, a businessman in Eldoret lauded the firm's agri-business and food security forums held in both Bomet and Eldoret. “The forums served as catalysts for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the exploration of ground-breaking solutions for the nation‘s agricultural landscape. We will continue providing professionalism in the agricultural sector if given chance,” he said.

Elijah Sang, also a farmer, said the international event held in Malaysia laid emphasis on smart farming technologies. He said the company also played a crucial role in facilitating the Kenya-Malaysian trade mission.