The Standard

Future of work: Finding the balance between onsite, remote and hybrid

By Arnold Ochieng | 1h ago
Ultimately, the future of work ought to revolve around giving people the freedom to make decisions that will increase their productivity, work-life balance, and job satisfaction. [iStockphoto]

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global workforce has witnessed a dramatic shift in the way we work. The debate about the nature of labour in the future is more crucial than ever.

Workforce Africa finds itself at the crossroads of this debate, where the options of on-site, remote, and hybrid work models provide potential advantages as well as difficulties.

The pandemic hastened the adoption of remote work, enabling many people to continue working while remaining secure.

Additionally, it demonstrated the possibilities of remote work for particular sectors and job roles.

But as we proceed, it will be important to take into account the variety of viewpoints and demands present in our workforce. Combining on-site and remote labour into hybrid work models is a possible middle ground.

They give workers the freedom to work remotely, from home, or other locations, all while staying in touch with their actual place of employment.

In addition to minimising the need for huge office premises and promoting work-life balance, this strategy may aid in environmental initiatives.
However, there are advantages to working on-site.

It encourages in-person teamwork, interpersonal communication, and mentoring possibilities. In some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing or healthcare, employees must be physically present.

Many people see the office as a structured setting that supports productivity and attention.

We must acknowledge that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to arrive at a fair analysis of this debate. Different work models will be needed for various professions, industries, and personal preferences.

Businesses must continue to be adaptable and flexible, letting workers select the work arrangement that best fits their requirements. We should also consider the broader implications of these work models.

For example, remote labour may promote inclusion by broadening the talent pool to include people from rural and underserved populations.

For people whose access to education and employment was previously limited by geographical location, hybrid work models may improve opportunities.

But some worry that working remotely might result in inequality, loneliness, and a blurring of the lines between work and personal life.

The subject at hand affects infrastructure, transportation, and the commercial real estate sector in addition to employment. It is essential to think about how these changes will impact our cities, the environment, and the economy as a whole.

We tend to see this debate from a balanced point of view. We urge companies to offer flexible choices that meet the requirements and desires of their employees, acknowledging the benefits of both on-site and remote work models.

We think that a hybrid strategy can be the way forward, addressing the larger economic and social implications of these developments while simultaneously enabling individuals to benefit from both on-site and distant work.

The future of employment is a complex challenge rather than an either-or choice. Finding a balance between on-site, remote, and hybrid work methods holds the key to the solution.

Prioritising employee demands and preferences while taking our society’s larger ramifications into account is crucial.

Ultimately, the future of work ought to revolve around giving people the freedom to make decisions that will increase their productivity, work-life balance, and job satisfaction.

It ought to address the particular conditions and difficulties we encounter while promoting the expansion and development of our continent.

By working together, we can resolve this disagreement and create an inclusive and sustainable workplace of the future.

The writer is the General Manager of the HR solutions firm, Workforce Africa.

Related Topics

Future of Work Work from Home Hybrid Work Jobs
.

Latest Stories

Pioneer Mvita MP passes on after a long illness
Pioneer Mvita MP passes on after a long illness
Coast
By Patrick Beja
16 mins ago
How Kiprop quenched 42km Iten title thirst
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
26 mins ago
Catholic priest dies, scores of passengers injured in night pile-up on highway
Rift Valley
By Antony Gitonga
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State of the Nation address and deflated expectations
By XN Iraki 56 mins ago
Premium State of the Nation address and deflated expectations
'Mambo matatu' that Ruto must pursue with ruthless precision
By Aaron Cheruiyot 3 hrs ago
Premium 'Mambo matatu' that Ruto must pursue with ruthless precision
Eurobond: Inside Ruto's 2024 roadmap to avoid Sh302b economic catastrophe
By Brian Ngugi 6 hrs ago
Premium Eurobond: Inside Ruto's 2024 roadmap to avoid Sh302b economic catastrophe
Magoha's wealth comes to light as widow gets nod to oversee estate
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Premium Magoha's wealth comes to light as widow gets nod to oversee estate
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved