Project managers: The unseen superheroes who make everyone else look good

Of all the superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if I had to pick one with qualities that align with those of an effective project manager, it would be Cyclops.

He has long been a key X-Men and a team leader for most of his superhero career.

He also holds the reputation of being one of the most humble superheroes who neither takes credit, shies away from responsibility, nor runs away from tough decisions.

While one is a fictional superhero and the other is a real-world professional, their qualities and responsibilities illustrate the importance of effective leadership and management in superhero teams and project management.

Project managers play a crucial role in completing projects, including famous landmarks, yet they are not always as prominently recognised as architects, engineers, or designers.

This is because, like superheroes, they leave the scene after saving the day.

In the consistently evolving landscape of today's business and technology sectors, project managers serve as the linchpin, employing a diverse skillset to orchestrate complex endeavours from inception to completion successfully.

They are the unseen forces behind projects, which are fundamentally the building blocks of humanity's social, economic, and technological advancement, with far-reaching impact in virtually every industry.

According to a study by PwC, as many as 97 per cent of respondents polled on the current state of project management agreed that the function is critical to business performance and organisational success.

Ninety-four per cent agreed that project management enables business growth. In close association, revenue generation was determined to be one of the main drivers for establishing a project which further demonstrates the critical role that effective project management and execution plays in achieving intended results for the organisation.

Project managers are the engineers of dreams, architects of innovation, and designers of creative vision who work behind the scenes to make things happen.

They are the ones who ensure projects are completed on time, within budget, and meeting organisational goals and objectives. Their work affects countless industries, from construction and technology to healthcare and finance. It is only fair that we honour their invaluable contributions to society on the eve of International Project Management Day.

This year, the theme is Embrace, Empower, Evolve. Embracing challenges is the essence of project management. Project managers are trained to handle the unexpected, navigate uncertainties, and adapt to changing circumstances.

Successful project managers are flexible in their approaches but are open to change and continuously seek innovative solutions to deliver projects to stakeholders' satisfaction.

They are equipped with diverse skills, such as leadership, communication, risk management, and problem-solving, enabling them to address various hurdles derailing projects. These skills form the bedrock of their work.

Project managers do not rely solely on their inherent abilities. They seek to empower themselves with skills and certifications that enhance their effectiveness and elevate their profession.

These certifications, like the Project Management Professional (PMP), are proof of their commitment to delivering excellence, validate their expertise, and demonstrate their dedication to continuous improvement.

As society marches into the digital age, project managers stand at the forefront of this evolution. They understand technology's critical role in the modern world and actively incorporate it into their work.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a technology transforming project management. AI's ability to analyse data, predict outcomes, and automate routine tasks provides project managers with an invaluable tool to enhance decision-making and streamline project execution.

Through AI-driven insights, they can mitigate risks, optimise resource allocation, and make data-driven choices, ultimately ensuring project success.

Project managers have ceaseless devotion to their projects like superheroes have for the community. They get the job done not for the glory but because it's the right thing to do.

George Asamani is the MD, Project Management Institute, Sub-Saharan Africa