Inside William Ruto's Sh160m Mercedes-Benz Maybach Pullman

A presidential escort of President William Ruto's motorcade in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto’s choice of car during national events has always been a spectacle.

It was a similar situation yesterday, Thursday, November 9, when he arrived at Parliament building, Nairobi for the State of the Nation address.

Not one to shy away from opulence despite his “rhetoric” of cutting budgets and reducing travel costs and allowances, the president arrived in style, this time ditching his usual Toyota Lexus LX-570 and the Land Cruiser 300 series.

The Head of State made way to Parliament from Nairobi’s State House in a Monaco blue Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600 Pullman.

As his motorcade sneaked from State House to the then-cleared Uhuru Highway, bystanders and other motorists could not resist admiring the motorcade, as the police outriders traveled in a diamond formation - guarding the Commander-in-Chief.

The 8 BMW outriders, with flashing lights and occasional sirens, sandwiched the German Maybach that could set you back over Sh160million (after the taxman does his thing).

It combines state-of-the-art technology with timeless design and craftsmanship, creating a unique and prestigious driving experience.

Those who have had the rare opportunity to drive the car confess that the agility of the machine is unmatched. The Pullman hugs corners with precision and defies the laws of physics. A true testament to engineering ingenuity.

In this week's review, we review the pricey Merc Maybach and why it is a preserve for the elite.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman is the epitome of luxury and opulence within the Mercedes-Benz lineup.

It represents the pinnacle of the S-Class range, offering an extended wheelbase and a host of exclusive features. Here's a detailed review covering various aspects of the vehicle:

Exterior Design

The Pullman features a long wheelbase and an elegant design that exudes prestige and sophistication. The iconic Mercedes-Maybach grille, sleek lines, and subtle chrome accents contribute to its luxurious aesthetic.

It is key to mention that all the polycarbonate-coated windows are armored.

Interior Comfort

The real highlight of the Maybach Pullman is its ultra-luxurious and spacious interior. It typically offers a configuration with four rear seats facing each other.

High-quality materials such as premium leather, wood veneers, and metal accents adorn the cabin, creating a lavish atmosphere.

Features, like heated, ventilated, and massaging seats, ensure a supremely comfortable experience for all occupants.

Seating Configuration

The 21.3-foot-long Pullman often comes with a unique and luxurious rear compartment, allowing occupants to face each other in a VIP-style arrangement.

The rear seats may include power-adjustable features, reclining capabilities, and individual entertainment systems for maximum comfort.

Performance

Powering the Pullman is usually a potent V12 twin-turbo engine, providing strong performance despite the vehicle's substantial size.

It comes equipped with a 500-litre tank capacity. However, for weight reasons, the top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h. The Pullman weighs 5,600 kg.

Despite its weight, the car can sprint to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. On the road, the vehicle becomes a blur of kinetic energy in seconds.

Smooth and refined driving dynamics make it swift and able to negotiate corners even at high speeds, along advanced suspension systems, contribute to a comfortable and controlled ride.

Technology and Infotainment

It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and infotainment features. Expect a high-resolution display, advanced navigation, and a premium sound system.

Rear passengers often have access to a dedicated entertainment system, allowing them to control various aspects of the car's features.

Security and Safety

The Merc Maybach Pullman is likely to be equipped with an extensive array of safety features, including advanced driver-assistance systems, airbags, and reinforced body structures.

Enhanced privacy and security features may also be available, ensuring that occupants can enjoy their journey in a protected environment.

Price and Exclusivity

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman is positioned as a flagship luxury vehicle, and accordingly, it comes with a high price tag.

Its exclusivity and limited production contribute to its appeal among high-end luxury car enthusiasts and collectors.

In summary, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman is a vehicle designed for those who demand the utmost in luxury, comfort, and exclusivity.

It combines state-of-the-art technology with timeless design and craftsmanship, creating a unique and prestigious driving experience.

The Mercedes-Benz Pullman S600 Guard is more than a vehicle, it is a symbol of freedom and excitement.