Architects form new lobby, seek to reform the industry

Architects Alliance (TAA) president Sylvia Kasanga. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Architects have formed an alliance to push their agendas in the physical and built environment.

The Architects Alliance (TAA), which was launched last week in Nairobi, will also play three major functions among them advocacy, be a think tank and finally a home for architects, according to the alliance’s president Sylvia Kasanga.

The alliance, she said, will have architects who have practised in the industry for over the past 20 years as members.

“We have observed with dismay the deterioration of our physical and built environment and we are of the opinion that the way to fix this is to involve every citizen in appreciating the value that good physical environments bring and the importance of preserving the heritage handed down to us so that we can pass it on to the future generations,” said Ms Kasanga, a former nominated Senator in the 12th Parliament.

“The consequence of this is that the entire populace will understand their role as physical environment wardens and will resist destruction of the environment.

“All citizens will appreciate and value good built and physical environments and will demand for it in their neighbourhoods and communities.”

Kasanga said they shall collectively come up with a national blueprint on how to manage and secure the physical environment so that all citizens can enjoy the best quality of life possible while ensuring that future generations are assured of a worthy heritage.

The alliance said the planning of urban spaces has been highly influenced by the Physical Land Use and Planning Act of 2019, putting physical planners at the centre of approval of development plans at the county governments where all development applications take place.

It added that there have been instances where land is subdivided with little regard to the sense of place that is created and the lives of people who will use the spaces as the aesthetic and natural environments take a back seat while utilitarian considerations are prioritised.

“The desire of most people is to maximise the financial outcomes at the expense of life giving considerations for those who use the spaces,” Kasanga said.

“It is our belief that that the Physical Land Use and Planning Act 2019 needs to be repealed so that we have better outcomes than we are currently having.”

To repeal the Act, she said they are already going through it with an aim of coming up with a Bill soon.

She denied that TAA members are leaving the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK), saying they will still be part of AAK but will now be able to speak louder on things that concern the industry.

“Architects of 20 years plus have been missing in action and I have been wondering why the Affordable Housing Programme discourse is taking place yet we are nowhere to be heard but only physical planners,” she said.

Emnanuel Gono, a member of the alliance, said for a long time the development of the country has not put into account the participation of industry professionals and they thought this is the good time to come up with the alliance to play a role and set the stage for better engagement with the government.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka said he will soon draft a Bill that will seek to bring sanity in the construction industry, which has been flooded by non-professionals.

“The construction industry needs an overhaul and I have come here as a legislator to gather what will help me come up with a proper framework to streamline the industry and ensure Kenyans are safe and humanity also is safe,” said Mr Wamboka, who is an architect.

Keynote speaker PLO Lumumba challenged architects to design buildings that will stand the test of time and will be relevant even in the whole continent.

“Architecture is poetry in concrete and that is the essence of architecture. As you design those buildings, are you thinking whether your work will be accepted not only in Kenya but the East African Community and entire continent?” posed Prof Lumumba.