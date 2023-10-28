The Standard

Making a case for an insurance-based approach to strengthen climate resilience

By Tobias Gitonga and Michael Kamau | 1h ago
Embracing an insurance-based approach fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors. [iStockphoto]

As the world grapples with the escalating impact of climate change, the need for robust strategies to enhance climate resilience has become more pressing than ever.

Rising sea levels, storms, prolonged droughts, and other climate-related events are causing unprecedented damage to communities, economies, and ecosystems worldwide.

In the face of these challenges, policy makers must seek innovative solutions that not only mitigate the impacts of climate change but also provide a safety net for those affected.

An insurance-based approach to climate resilience emerges as a strategic and pragmatic solution that offers multifaceted benefits for individuals, businesses, and governments alike.

Traditional approaches to climate resilience have often been reactive, focusing primarily on post-disaster relief and reconstruction efforts.

While essential, these measures fail to address the underlying issue of vulnerability to climate-related events.

Climate change is projected to up the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. This calls for the shift from reactive approaches to proactive ones that prioritise risk reduction and preparedness.

An insurance-based approach enables the transfer of risk from individuals, businesses, and governments to insurance providers.

This approach ensures costs of recovery are not disproportionately borne by the affected parties. This is critical for vulnerable communities and developing nations that lack resources to cope with large-scale disasters. Insurers have a vested interest in reducing the frequency and severity of climate-related events, as it directly impacts their bottom line.

This creates a powerful incentive for insurers to collaborate with policyholders to implement risk-reduction measures, such as building resilient infrastructure, adopting sustainable land-use practices, and improving disaster preparedness. Insurance firms heavily rely on data to assess risks and set premiums. This emphasis on data collection and analysis can be leveraged to enhance understanding of climate vulnerabilities and inform evidence-based policymaking.

By partnering with insurers, policymakers can gain access to comprehensive risk assessments that can guide the allocation of resources to develop targeted interventions.

Embracing an insurance-based approach fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors. Governments can work with insurance firms to design and implement resilience-building initiatives, leveraging the expertise, financial resources, and risk management strategies on the table.

Swift and effective recovery from climate-related disasters is key in minimising economic disruptions.

Insurance payouts can expedite the restoration of livelihoods and businesses, helping communities rebound quickly - reducing the overall economic impact of climate-related events.

This approach has been successful in cushioning pastoralists from the loss of their livestock to drought. Kenya paid insurance cover of Sh255 million to cushion 17,000 livestock keepers in Wajir, Garissa, Samburu, and Tana River against drought between October 2022 and February 2023.

The writers are General Manager – Reinsurance and Resident Actuary respectively at Minet Kenya

 

Related Topics

Insurance Climate change Planet action
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan youth have a poor saving culture
Kenyan youth have a poor saving culture
FEATURES
By Aloys Michael
11 mins ago
Unpaid care deserves recognition for its role in boosting economies
Opinion
By Medina Ibrahim
1 hr ago
Diamond speaks on meeting Zari's husband Shakib
News
By Vincent Kejitan
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto is more likely to gain from King's visit than freedom fighters
By Macharia Munene 3 hrs ago
Premium Why Ruto is more likely to gain from King's visit than freedom fighters
Ruto's firm grip on Parliament on show again amid Azimio protests
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's firm grip on Parliament on show again amid Azimio protests
Why Sakaja is marked, in the throes of battle
By Mark Oloo 3 hrs ago
Premium Why Sakaja is marked, in the throes of battle
Banks face hefty penalties in CBK forex manipulation probe
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Premium Banks face hefty penalties in CBK forex manipulation probe
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved