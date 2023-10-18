The Standard

Standard Group to participate in the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi

By Gathenya Njaramba | 1h ago

The Standard Media Group will participate with a special stall in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), which is slated for November 14 – 16, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Held by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the event is one of the largest and most inclusive media gatherings in the world.

The participation of The Standard Media Group is in line with the partnership agreement that The Standard Media Group signed with WAM for media cooperation at multiple levels. The Global Media Congress is an ideal platform for news outlets and media entities to engage with global thought leaders in the media sector and to deliberate on the best ways to shape the future of the sector.

Attendees will gain insights into the latest industry trends, fostering collaborative efforts to nurture innovative ideas. Offering a specialised media sector conference and exhibition, the event will also explore media dynamics and challenges.

Standard Group Editor-in-Chief Ochieng’ Rapuro said it was an honour for the Standard Group to take part in the Global Media Congress. “Our close partnership with WAM is based on our conviction that media entities around the world need to strengthen their bonds to meet the challenges facing the sector. The GMC is the definitive venue in which media figures and leaders from different parts of the globe put their heads together to come up with lasting solutions for the problems we face and ideas to take our industry to higher levels of productivity and credibility,” he added.

The second edition of the Global Media Congress adopts four central themes: sustainability, innovation, and the latest media technologies, along with discussions on sports media, youth, education, and the future of media. The inaugural edition in 2022 was a resounding success, attracting over 13,656 visitors during the three-day event.

