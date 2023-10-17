Privacy by design: Data strategies for your organisation

Organisations must embrace a data-backed strategy and a privacy-centered approach, where every individual, regardless of their role, becomes a guardian of data protection. [iStockphoto]

In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, data privacy transcends its status as a mere regulatory obligation.

It is now a strategic imperative, a cornerstone upon which forward-thinking companies build their brand identity and customer trust.

The past decade and a half have witnessed a monumental shift in the perception of privacy from a burdensome constraint to a competitive advantage.

In this article, we delve into the seismic changes reshaping the data protection landscape and how, in the latter quarter of 2023 and into 2024, it is poised to become not just a safeguard but a foundation for innovation and a selling point for those who dare to embrace “privacy by design.”

Indeed, ensuring the privacy of an organisation’s user or customer data is not just a matter of compliance; it’s a reflection of society’s recognition that data protection is tantamount to protecting human rights.

As we step into 2024, the winds of change are sweeping through the corporate world. Industry leaders now view data protection as an investment rather than a cost.

They understand that robust policies and a privacy-centric identity are key to maintaining a competitive edge and securing customer trust.

However, embracing this shift requires more than just lip service to compliance. It demands leadership support and a commitment that runs through the organisation’s DNA.

When executives and senior management align data privacy with core values and business objectives, a powerful transformation occurs.

It’s crucial that every individual within the organisation understands how compliance with data protection standards advances their specific goals.

In this way, data protection ceases to be a mere edict from the law; it becomes an integral part of corporate culture.

While data is universal, data protection within companies still needs an owner, and the question remains whether that owner should be in the product, security, or legal team.

This critical issue of ownership forms the foundation for a robust data protection framework within organisations.

To understand how to structure their organograms effectively and ensure that data protection is a collective responsibility, companies need to consider the multifaceted nature of this endeavour.

Roles such as data protection counsels, data protection officers (DPOs), chief privacy officers (CPOs), data protection compliance managers, data protection engineers, and product managers all play integral roles in the data protection ecosystem.

In the Kenyan context, it’s worth noting that data protection extends far beyond office walls and IT infrastructure.

Even the security guard collecting personal information at the gate of your company’s premises needs to understand the importance of safeguarding the data they collect.

Every employee, from the C-suite to the mid-level management all the way down to the lowest tier of the organogram should champion data protection as their own responsibility.

This approach, bolstered by executive support and organisational commitment, dispels concerns about the added time and effort required for privacy-focused initiatives. It leaves no room for doubt: as a result, data protection is not only fully supported but explicitly desired by the company.

As we look towards 2024, the data governance landscape is undergoing a seismic shift.

More and more organisations are mainstreaming their data collection, processing and protection strategies.

On the tech front, innovations like Web3 with AI and blockchain are reshaping the internet, while major players like Microsoft, Google and Meta are transforming data privacy into a cornerstone of their ecosystems.

These changes are part of a broader narrative where privacy is no longer seen as a limitation but as a positive asset that can be effectively managed.

In this diverse landscape, the clarion call is clear: organisations must embrace a data-backed strategy and a privacy-centered approach, where every individual, regardless of their role, becomes a guardian of data protection.

- The writer is an IT specialist at the Standard Group