The Standard

Kenya partners with Huawei to drive digital transformation agenda

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Back left to right: Huawei Board of Directors Chairman Liang Hua and President William Ruto. Ruto witnessed the signing of an MoU with Huawei to promote a digital economy. [PCS]

Kenya has partnered with Chinese multinational technology firm, Huawei to advance the digital transformation agenda in the country.

In a high-level event in Beijing, China on Monday, October 16, President William Ruto witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kenya and Huawei, aimed at enhancing the digitisation of various sectors of the economy.

Kenya hopes that key sectors such as education, ICT infrastructure, e-government, digital energy, and others will benefit from the agreement, as she seeks to stand tall among her peers in the East Africa region in digital technology.

President William Ruto at the MoU signing ceremony in Huawei’s Executive Briefing Center in Beijing, China. [Via Huawei]

“We recognise the urgent need to develop a green, digital, and creative economy in Kenya. We look forward to strengthening the partnership with Huawei for more positive outcomes of the ICT infrastructure construction and industrial digitalization,” said Ruto.

Huawei Board of Directors Chairperson Liang Hua is optimistic that the relationship between the government and the global giant technology firm will yield good results, more so in advancing digital skills and literacy in Kenya.

“We hope to facilitate Kenya's development in fields like ICT connectivity infrastructure, national data center and solar power generation. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to improving young Kenyans' digital skills and literacy,” said Hua.

Huawei Board of Directors Chairperson Liang Hua. [Via Huawei]

One of Kenya Kwanza’s key agendas is to digitally empower Kenyans through the ICT agenda. The government has since onboarded over 5,000 services accessible online through the recently revamped e-Citizen platform.

The aim, according to Ruto, is to improve service delivery and enhance transparency and accountability, whilst boosting the digital economy.

Related Topics

Kenya- Huawei Partnership Digital Transformation Digital Economy Huawei
.

Latest Stories

Harambee Stars hold Russia in Turkey
Harambee Stars hold Russia in Turkey
Football
By Washington Onyango
45 mins ago
Kenya partners with Huawei to drive digital transformation agenda
Sci & Tech
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
How man lost Sh1.5m to car breakers within minutes
Nairobi
By Stephanie Wangari
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gathoni Wamuchomba: I gave birth in the toilet of a high-end hospital
By Gardy Chacha 3 hrs ago
Premium Gathoni Wamuchomba: I gave birth in the toilet of a high-end hospital
Power play in Ruto government one week after Cabinet changes
By Jacob Ng’etich 3 hrs ago
Premium Power play in Ruto government one week after Cabinet changes
Ruined lives of Mathare's poor as illicit brewers mint millions
By Denish Ochieng 3 hrs ago
Premium Ruined lives of Mathare's poor as illicit brewers mint millions
DP seems to be in same unpleasant position as Ruto after handshake
By Macharia Munene 3 hrs ago
Premium DP seems to be in same unpleasant position as Ruto after handshake
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved