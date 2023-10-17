The Standard

Hoteliers welcome new levy on Airbnb

By Philip Mwakio | 1h ago
There are over 40,000 Airbnb host facilities in Kenya. [iStockphoto]

Stakeholders in the hospitality sector have commended the Tourism Fund (TF) for imposing a two per cent levy on all operator hosts of the popular Airbnb service.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) said the move was sustainable for the fund.

“A lot of business has moved to alternative accommodation, and this requirement for registration will help the sector be regulated,” said KAHC Coast branch Executive Officer Sam Ikwaye.

He said the mainstream industry, especially hotels, had challenges and will review rates upwards after the expiry of current contractual agreements, adding that the cost of doing business has shot up.

“Airbnb, like other platform solutions, including Uber, have the potential to transform any sector and is welcome,” Ikwaye said.

“However, their contentious growth should be supported with adequate regulations and legislation, otherwise, they develop into monsters that destroy other sectors and livelihoods.”

TF and other regulatory agencies launched a new registration drive for homestays to bring them into the tax bracket.

Low registration

There are over 40,000 Airbnb host facilities in the country, but only 400 have been registered, official data shows.

Due to non-registration, the government has been losing lots of revenue.

TF Board chairman Samsom Some and Acting Chief Executive David Mwangi said they had held discussions with the Airbnb Africa office to have all operators on the platform sensitised and registered.

“We are asking all hosts on the Airbnb platform to conform with the regulations in place and ensure that they register and remit the two per cent levy,” Mwangi said.

Airbnb is becoming popular across the country, with real estate developers and homeowners keen to tap into the growing demand for decent and affordable accommodation.

 

Related Topics

Airbnb Tourism Fund KAHC
.

Latest Stories

Ruto, Gachagua's U-turn on demolitions
Ruto, Gachagua's U-turn on demolitions
National
By Jacob Ng'etich
1 hr ago
Trade CS calls for review of 1974 Standards Act amid low uptake
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Premium Traffic jams are back, and it's not just cars
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Parliament lifts the lid on opaque loan terms as Kenya debt spikes
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Parliament lifts the lid on opaque loan terms as Kenya debt spikes
Accountant at Interior Ministry agrees to refund half of Sh111m
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
Premium Accountant at Interior Ministry agrees to refund half of Sh111m
Single in life but married in death: How 'bachelor' got a mystery wife
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Single in life but married in death: How 'bachelor' got a mystery wife
Mutua on the spot over Sh3 billion pending bills accrued under his watch
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Premium Mutua on the spot over Sh3 billion pending bills accrued under his watch
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved