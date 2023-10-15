The sad economics of war

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City on October 10, 2023. [VOA]

Suddenly, Ukraine is now in the background just like Sudan. The focus is now on Israel and its conflicts with Palestinians.

Yet war is war, with both physical and emotional devastation.

I have heard stories of war from veterans of the Second World War (WWII) who fought in Burma, North Africa and other theatres. Most prefer to keep quiet. I have heard stories of Mau Mau and its veterans. I have a neighbour who grew up without a father killed during Mau Mau.

Wars, no matter the cause, are an unpleasant part of human civilisation.

They epitomise the dark side of humanity. The physical effects are the easiest to see, infrastructure torn down and deaths. It’s the emotional part that is long-lasting - at times, years after the war.

Displacement, depression, loneliness, anger and inter-generational grudges. Add widows and widowers.

The 2007/8 post-election violence gave us a glimpse of what the war-torn countries face. If war is so devastating, why is it becoming common? Let’s accept that most of human history is written in blood.

The causes of war are many and varied. One is traditional land. Ukraine war has the land factor. Crimea is fertile and sunny. The regions annexed by Russia are fertile farmlands. It’s unlikely such a war would have been fought over Siberia or a desert unless there was oil or other minerals.

Resources easily trigger wars. Remember the oil curse? Remember Mau Mau was over land? And lots of disputes today resulting in deaths are over land. Remember the deaths over disputed land in Kenya?

Paradoxically, we kill over land but eventually land wins; we get buried there and become part of it.

Israel -Palestine feud is over land. Who really owns the land both nations claim? The finiteness of planet earth, rising population and scarcity of good land drive lots of wars.

The other cause is political power. Through war, you project your power and influence. You can control other people, their thinking, their purchasing behaviour and their allegiance. Russia's fighting in Ukraine is making us notice her power, she did the same in Syria and to a lesser extent in Afghanistan, now ravaged by earthquakes but not in the news.

By threatening people with death, they can submit to new rulers. Colonialism was about that. Sudan's war is about the domination of one community by the other. That led to the partition of the original Sudan but that did not solve all the problems.

We should forget not that war is a big business. Yet no one talks about war in business schools! Starting and running wars is profitable, more because the production of military hardware (and software) is usually done by monopolies. Ever seen a tender in the media to buy guns or bombs?

The other cause of war is history. Grudges can outlast us. Look at the Balkans, or Israel and Palestine. Unsettled historical grudges keep smouldering till someone ignites them. The ignitors can be dictators or democratically elected leaders like Hitler. Even Hamas was democratically elected.

Power and history constitute the emotional part of war. And the most complex.

Let’s not forget the emotional wars that never turn physically violent. At times, they are more devastating than physical ones. Think of racism, tribalism, child abuse, toxic offices and marriages. The long-term effects of these low-intensity emotional wars are the same as for real wars –death, often slow and painful.

What’s the way to peace?

Land is finite, maybe space exploration should get us new habitable exoplanets. We can ship “excess” humanity there. Colonialism did the same with some colonies founded by prostitutes and criminals. The dream of colonies on the moon and planet Mars, then using them as the stepping stones to deep space should be realised in our lifetime.

Land rights have over the years been used to bring order to this sector. But when two countries can’t agree, war can easily be used to settle what might be settled legally. Sadly land has no substitute.

Slowing population growth could reduce pressure on land and by extension wars. Innovation can reclaim more land - but that too has a limit. What of the history and urge to dominate? We need to tell the truth. And deal with it.

Who really owns Palestine? Who owned Kenya before the Britons? Is Ukraine part of Russia? Truth is rare and distorting it is loved by politician to justify their actions. In most wars, truth is either hidden or distorted. Propaganda rules the day.

Negotiations end wars, at times with reparations or forgiveness. Institutions like the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), and European Union (EU) among others lead the way in negotiations. How effective are they today? At times, victory ends a war like WWII.

View history

Perhaps the best way to end wars is through our hearts. Changing the way we view history, our own mortality and each other. That is what religion has preached over the years, yet religion is another cause of wars, the beliefs are deep and hard to change.

But understanding each other’s religion could make a big difference. Can Christians read the Holy Quran? Can Muslims read the Holy Bible?

What becomes clear is that despite all the technology, we still remain human with our emotions.

Will controlling our thinking eventually end wars? Suppose we developed technology beyond artificial intelligence and modern drugs that can detect when I am about to hate someone and alter that thinking?

Don’t we have drugs that make us “happy”? Ever read Aldous Huxley‘s “Brave New World “?

Let’s not be romantic about war. It’s Ukraine, Sudan and Israel-Palestine today. We hope the list will not get longer and the innocent like children will have peace and one day reach their full potential. Any one life lost is too much. We must not fall to George Orwell’s satire that War is Peace. Read Orwell’s 1984?