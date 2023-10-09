Lillian Ngala, renowned HR professional launches career networking platform for job-seeking, career progression

Lilian Ngala, founder of Lilian Ngala Network.

Lilian Ngala, a renowned Human Resource professional with a robust presence on Linkedin has launched a networking platform for professionals, dubbed The Lilian Ngala Network.

The Network was launched on Saturday, October 7, at the Nairobi Serena Hotel.

During the launch, Ms Ngala revealed that the Network will be anchored on three pillars; Nurture, Transform and Impact.

While making her maiden speech, the Chief Guest of the event, Njeri Jomo reiterated the need for professionals to build intentional and lasting relationships in and outside their workplaces.

“We are now embarking on an exciting journey of strategic networking to unlock our true potential to become active contributors and not passive actors in our different spheres,” Ms Ngala says.

Lilian Ngala and Jubilee Insurance CEO Njeri Jomo at the launch of LNN.

“Remember, networking is the surest way to becoming the best version of yourself. Deep human connections will take you to places where degrees alone won’t suffice! Let's grow, learn, and make a difference together!”

Through the platform, Ms Ngala says that professionals can register either as a mentor or mentee, then be paired with partners they will work with and grow professionally together.

The Network will be organizing frequent meetings to share ideas and support each other in the quest for leadership positions.

Lillian Ngala Network is a dynamic and inclusive community committed to empowering individuals to unlock their true potential. The network aims to transform lives and make a lasting impact in Kenya through strategic networking, centred leadership, mentorship, executive coaching, and HR clinics.

Lilian Ngala started her professional journey over 15 years ago.

So far, she says the journey has taken her across diverse industries before she landed her favourite of them all.

She now boasts of a bug name in the Human Resource profession with considerable contributions in policy formulation, talent management, workforce planning, coaching and mentoring, and culture management among other HR agendas in Kenya.

Lillian currently serves as the HR Director at Diamond Trust Bank. She sits on several boards including the Institute of Human Resources, Kenya Institute of Bankers, KENIC and National Industrial Training Institute.

Ms. Ngala is also pursuing a PhD in Human Resource Management at JKUAT and is certified as a professional trainer by IHRM.

In 2022, Ms. Ngala was named by people as one of the Top 50 Leaders Shaping the Future of HR in Africa. That was a year after the Nation Media Group recognized her as one of the Top 20 Women Making a Difference in Kenya 2021.

Lillian has also been featured on Citizen TV, Switch TV and KBC, and is a regular contributor to Daily Nation and Business Daily newspapers where she writes about leadership.

Over and above that, she has honoured invitations as a speaker on various leadership topics both locally and internationally.



Lillian greatly values integrity, collaboration, communication and fairness; and is a champion for employee wellness, organization agility and the future of work.