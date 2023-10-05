Nibs-linked hotel inks management partnership deal with global brand

NIBS founder Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike. [Courtesy]

Nibs Resort Company has signed an agreement with global hotel management group Swiss-Belhotel International to manage the Swiss-Belinn Nairobi, the group’s first operating hotel in Africa.

Nibs Resort Company is the owner of Swiss-Belinn Hotel, which was opened as a diversification venture from college business to serve the institute’s students in practical training and attachment in hospitality.

Located in Kileleshwa, the hotel features 89 spacious rooms, nine meeting rooms and a gym. It also offers an all-day dining restaurant and a rooftop bar with panoramic views of Nairobi’s skyline.

Lizzie Wanyoike, founder of Nairobi Institute of Business Studies attended the partnership signing ceremony.

Directors of Nibs Resort Company expressed their delight in bringing Swiss-Belhotel International to operate their property.

“Swiss-Belhotel International’s reputation for excellence is well-known. We believe their presence in Nairobi, through the Swiss-Belinn brand, will positively influence and diversify the city’s hospitality offerings,” said one of the directors, Eric Wanyoike.

Leading destination

Kenya welcomed almost 1.5 million international tourists in 2022 and Nairobi has solidified its reputation as a leading business and leisure destination.

Gavin Faull, chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International said they were proud to introduce the Swiss-Belinn brand in the exciting destination of Nairobi.

“Entering Kenya, and specifically Nairobi, with a reputable partner like Nibs Resort Company aligns perfectly with our global expansion plans. It is the first operating hotel for our group in Africa and therefore marks a significant milestone for us.”

He said Swiss-Belhotel International will soon begin implementing its international standards and enhancements, targeting a complete rebranding of the Swiss-Belinn Nairobi by January 15, 2024.