Bill to regulate multi-billion shilling real estate sector tabled in Senate

The Bill seeks to have the formation of a Real Estate Board to advise the National and county governments on the regulation and development of the real estate sector. [iStockphoto]

A Bill that aims to place a mechanism to regulate real estate agents and real estate projects in the country has been tabled in the Senate.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, the sponsor of the Bill, said that the Kenyan economy is the largest in East Africa with a real estate market turnover of over 100 Billion shillings annually.

The Senator said the real estate sector has witnessed a lot of fraud in the recent past hence the need for a regulatory regime as the current regulatory regime has been ineffective in regulating the sector.

“The Bill establishes a Real Estate Board to among others regulate and register real estate agents and real estate projects, it also provides for the annual licensing of real estate agents and further provides timelines for registration and sanctions for failure to register,” said Chesang.

The Bill further provides for the functions and duties of developers, obligations of developers on the veracity of an advertisement or prospectus, entering into agreements for sale, and adherence to approved plans and project specifications by developers.

Chesang, in the Bill, also states the obligations of developers in case of transfer of a real estate project to third parties, insurance of real estate projects, transfer of title and compensation for loss on behalf of purchasers.

The Bill also deals with the rights and duties of purchasers where they are entitled to obtain the information relating to approved plans, layout plans along with the specifications, approved by the competent authority and such other information and to know the time schedule of completion of the project.

“The Bill if passed will take care of the needs of purchasers including the provisions for water, sanitation, electricity and other amenities and services as agreed to between the developer and the purchaser in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement for sale,” said Chesang.

This Bill, once enacted, would confer on the Cabinet Secretary responsible for public works the power to make regulations for the purpose of bringing into effect the provisions contained in the Bill, it therefore delegates limited and conditional legislative powers.

The Bill seeks to have the formation of a Real Estate Board to advise the National and county governments on the regulation and development of the real estate sector, regulate real estate agents and real estate projects and register real estate agents and real estate projects.

“The Real Estate Board will be responsible for licensing real estate agents, maintaining a public database with information on real estate agents and real estate projects registered under this Act with such details as may be prescribed,” said Chesang.

The board will be tasked to maintain a public database with information on real estate agents and real estate projects whose registration has been denied or revoked and prescribe standard fees and charges to be levied by real estate agents and developers.

It will ensure developers, real estate agents and purchasers comply with this Act and the rules and regulations made under it, ensure compliance with the orders or directions made in the exercise of its powers under this Act and perform other functions as may be necessary to carry out the provisions of this Act.

The Real Estate Board shall, in order to facilitate the growth and promotion of an efficient and competitive real estate sector, make recommendations to the relevant government agency on the protection of the interests of purchasers, real estate agents and developers.

“Real Estate Board will advise on the creation of a single window system for processing time-bound project approvals and clearances to ensure timely completion of projects, creation of a transparent and robust grievance addressing mechanism against acts of omission and commission of competent authorities,” said Chesang.

The Trans Nzoia Senator said that the Real Estate Board will come up with measures to encourage investment in the real estate sector, and measures to encourage the construction of environmentally sustainable and affordable Buildings.

It will also come up with measures to facilitate amicable conciliation of disputes between the developers and purchasers through dispute settlement forums set up by purchasers, real estate agents or developed associations.

The Bill states that a person who wishes to be registered as a real estate agent under this Act shall apply to the Board in the prescribed form and upon payment of the prescribed fee.

The Bill says that a person qualifies for registration as a real estate agent if such person is a citizen of Kenya and has a degree in real estate or equivalent from a university recognised in Kenya.

“Real estate agents registered under this Act shall maintain and preserve such books of account, records and documents in the prescribed manner, not facilitate the sale or rent of any parcel of land, apartment or building in a real estate project which is not registered in accordance with this Act,” states the Bill.

A Real Estate Agent should not be involved in any unfair trade practices including making any statement, whether orally, in writing or by visible representation, which falsely represents that the services are of a particular standard or grade.

The Bill states that a real estate agent should not make a false or misleading representation concerning the services rendered or offered and permit the publication of any advertisement for property that is not intended to be offered.