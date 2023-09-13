Konza Authority taps insider John Okwiri as new chief executive

John Okwiri. [File, Standard]

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA), the agency mandated to implement the Konza Technopolis project, has announced the appointment of Mr John Paul Okwiri as its chief executive.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Okwiri has been the acting CEO for the last 10 months.

He replaces John Tanui, who was appointed Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication and the Digital Economy last year.

Okwiri will be charged with the responsibility of providing strategic leadership to Konza Technopolis to achieve its vision as a leading global technopolis and innovation hub.

"He has a proven track record in delivering large-scale strategic infrastructure and innovation projects leveraging diverse resourcing models," said a statement by the authority.

"In his career, Okwiri has been instrumental in delivering large-scale projects at Konza Technopolis, including successful delivery of Konza Phase 1 Horizontal Infrastructure and the establishment of Kenya Advance Institute of Science and Technology."

He was also instrumental in mobilising resources to construct a National Data Centre transforming Kenya's cloud infrastructure and data center services in addition to securing the International Association of Science Parks (IAPS) 2024 Conference for Konza Technopolis.

Okwiri holds an MBA in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply and the Kenya Institute of Supplies and Management.