Green entrepreneurs on mission to mitigate climate damage

Climate change has triggered a global environmental crisis, thus calling for innovative solutions. Consequently, a new breed of ‘solutions providers’ has emerged – green entrepreneurs. They have embraced a new and disruptive business paradigm, not profit driven, but whose brilliant business concepts carry a high degree of risk, with benefits to the environment and a clear call for social change to prevent further ecological damage.

In regard to the ongoing environmental crisis, green entrepreneurs have been recognised as a crucial component to green economic growth and instrumental to sustainability. They showcase the business side of climate change. Whilst conventional business has traditionally measured success in the nature of profits made, green entrepreneurs are an army whose mission is to reduce/terminate environmental damage by adopting models that speak to social change and adoption of skills that redeem the planet well before profits statements are posted.

They have set up enterprises – both service and product oriented - across sectors that embrace a healing component to the damage done to Earth.

An upsurge in green entrepreneurs is fuelled by a growing appetite for green products by consumers. For instance, The World Wildlife Fund survey reveals that as of 2021, the popularity of internet searches for sustainable goods around the world had increased by 71 per cent. Strengthening and meeting the supply side of the equation is hence paramount.

The birthing of green solutions is however not without challenges, but it is consequentially rocked by numerous blockers, top being knowledge and technological gaps and budget constraints. In its intensity, climate change calls for new technology and skills-sets to translate ideas into solutions.

Acquisition of these skills can be far from the reach and affordability of many solution bearers considering that innovation hubs are sparsely distributed across and between geographies, more so in developing countries.

Correspondingly, and if any, many innovation hubs are equipped with technology whose capacity does not match desired outputs - solutions. With increased testimonies from the ground, access to affordable technologies will fast-track delivery of solutions.

Deliberate commitments towards supporting climate actions should be demonstrated by all stakeholders. Policymakers are urged to actualise their promises towards a green economy. Policy instruments should resurrect from dormancy, reduce high-end conferences and summits amongst others.

In conclusion, anyone considering embracing green business has to take note that green business is risky and more often appreciates environmental impact far and above maximised profits. It requires dependable financial stability for a start, while focusing on environmental impact of their ventures. On the positive, climate change is a whole plethora of business opportunities presenting a ripe occasion for green jobs to be the new norm. Green entrepreneurs are the emerging green employers – a real readjustment to reconcile with Mother Earth.

Ms Barasa is the Founder Lyma Farms and Foods