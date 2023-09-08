The Standard

Kenyan fintech platform gets approval for public fundraising in the US

By Patrick Vidija | 2d ago

Wacera Maina, LipaLater CEO Eric Muli and Claudine Gakundi pose for a photo at the acquisition of Sky.Garden announcement. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan fintech platform has received exclusive approval to raise funds from the general public in the United States.

The LipaLater platform was founded to empower African businesses to do more by enabling e-commerce, financial inclusion, and shopping on a centralized and fully integrated platform.

 Its CEO Mr Eric Muli expressed enthusiasm about the remarkable milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to offer retail investors in the US and across the world the opportunity to invest in one of Africa's fastest-growing fintech.”

Muli said excitement is magnified as the platform pioneers a trend, embarking on becoming a global business and the financial control center for Africa's 50M retailers.

This, he said marks a significant step in their journey, and they are eager to share the transformative experience with all investors.

The LipaLater Group is a global trailblasing innovator recognised as one of Africa's Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies by the Financial Times that continues to reshape the finance, payments, and e-commerce landscape in Africa.

By leveraging Republic's platform, LipaLater gains access to a worldwide network of backers who are passionate about supporting groundbreaking ventures that have the potential to make a lasting impact.

This partnership enables the platform to amplify its mission of becoming Africa's most expansive credit, payments, and shopping platform.

“This is not just an investment opportunity; it's a catalyst for entrepreneurship, a cradle for job creation, and a beacon of economic development across an entire continent, as well as an opportunity to make a remarkable return on your investment,” said Mr Muli.

He said the platform aims to bank 100,000 SMEs."

He said with a solid track record of over 350,000 consumers and over 35,000 merchants and an exclusive partnership with Mastercard for POS financing, Lipalater is poised to unleash a $500 billion African opportunity and captivate the imaginations of investors who recognise the potential for substantial returns on their contributions.

Muli further noted that through this collaboration, LipaLater aims to pave the way for new possibilities in the fintech space.

Related Topics

LipaLater Platform Kenyan Fintech Public Fundraising
.

Latest Stories

Governor Lomorukai tells Nanok to keep off Turkana County leadership affairs
Governor Lomorukai tells Nanok to keep off Turkana County leadership affairs
Rift Valley
By Bakari Ang’ela
29 mins ago
Do Men of God need to acquire degrees to preach?
NEWS
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
34 mins ago
Former Migori Deputy Governor Nelson Mahanga dies in Nairobi hospital
Counties
By David Njaaga
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why sugar reforms must include deliberate efforts to crush barons, cartels
By Biketi Kikechi 59 mins ago
Premium Why sugar reforms must include deliberate efforts to crush barons, cartels
Parents asked to get student fee refunds from universities
By Lewis Nyaundi 59 mins ago
Premium Parents asked to get student fee refunds from universities
Politicians, rogue traders eye prime Delmonte land amid disputes
By Ndung’u Gachane 59 mins ago
Premium Politicians, rogue traders eye prime Delmonte land amid disputes
Why a crash course on protocol is crucial for Kenyan State officials
By Mwangi Maina 1 hr ago
Premium Why a crash course on protocol is crucial for Kenyan State officials
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved