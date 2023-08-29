Easy Coach: We are evolving to suit digital customers

Easy Coach Managing Director Azym Dossa. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Transport firm Easy Coach is banking on digital channels to enhance its services to its customers.

Managing Director Azym Dossa says continuous innovation to respond to customer needs has been key to the company's 20-year existence.

He says they have refocused their strategy across six key areas: enhanced health protocols, tech integration, efficient operations, business model shifts, sustainability, and social change.

Among the changes is a new online booking system expected to "streamline the user experience".

“Our move to digital ticketing reduces paper use and enables cashless payments via mobile money," Mr Dossa tells Financial Standard in an interview.

"We’ve also introduced dynamic routing based on real-time demand, making travel quicker and more efficient while conserving fuel.

He says partnerships with other service providers now offer extra services like convenience shopping, opening doors for third-party last-mile services.

According to Statista, an online platform specialising in market and consumer data, online bookings for long-distance bus tickets dominated travel products in Kenya in 2022 at 40 per cent.

They were followed by hotels at 32 per cent, train tickets 24 per cent, flights 18 per cent and car rentals at 12 per cent.

“At the heart of these upgrades is the introduction of our new fleet of Mercedes buses, renowned for their unparalleled quality and engineering," the Easy Coach MD says.

“The new fleet is not just a mode of transportation but an epitome of luxury on wheels. These vehicles feature plush seating and spacious interiors, providing comfort even on the most mundane commutes.”

Earlier this month, Easy Coach put a partial ban on transportation of fish on its buses following concern from its customers.

Lifted suspension

The company later lifted the suspension, says it is designing compartments to ensure there are no complications while transporting fish.

Dossa says they had received a considerable number of complaints over the past few months regarding the improper packaging of fish and fish products during transit.

“The concerns revolved around odours and the potential for cross-contamination, which posed challenges for both passengers and other cargo.

"We then undertook thorough internal investigations to better understand the scope and impact of the issue."

The company says after the evaluations, they saw the need for specialised accommodations thus the ongoing redesign.

Dossa says handling of perishables requires particular care to ensure both hygiene and customer comfort.

"Initially, we had considered banning the transportation of fish entirely as a means of addressing the issue.

"However, recognising its importance to a segment of our customers, and following an in-depth review, we decided on a more inclusive approach.

“These compartments are sealed to prevent odours from permeating the rest of the bus."

Also, in recognising the evolving needs of today’s digitally connected travellers, each bus is equipped with personal charging points.

"The digital transformation extends beyond mere convenience, as it embodies meeting the modern demands of our customer base."

Easy Coach has also increased its geographical footprint by adding more stops that are closer to customers’ final destinations.

Similarly, its courier service has expanded its logistics network and implemented advanced tracking for more efficient package handling.

“Our courier service now boasts a tracking feature, promoting transparency and reassurance in our deliveries. Beyond logistics, we foster trust and understanding by accommodating financial needs, offering a variety of pricing options across both sectors."

The cost of living skyrocketed after fuel prices shot up following the removal of fuel and maize flour subsidy late last year. This was further worsened by a contentious law that doubled the fuel tax.

Early this month, the government utilised the Petroleum Development Levy to retain fuel prices for the next 30 days following public anger over the high cost of living.

Dossa acknowledges the impact of the economic challenges, including rising fuel costs and living expenses.

“Our fare adjustments are a necessary response to not just soaring fuel prices, but also revised government tax policies affecting various operational aspects.”

Other revenue

Other than intercity transport, Easy Coach earns revenue through bus services for schools, covering daily routes, excursions and events.

Church and community organisations also benefit from tailor-made group transportation packages, weddings or funerals.

“Tourists also hire our comfortable and well-equipped buses for sightseeing experiences,” Dossa says.

Away from that, the MD reckons that Covid-19 negatively impacted them as consumer behaviour was largely shaped by the limitations and concerns about health and safety, leading to decreased usage of public transport.

However, the period also played to the bus company's advantage as the slower pace allowed them the opportunity to focus on internal improvements, ranging from enhancing sanitation measures to adopting new technologies, thereby positioning them better for the more active months that followed.