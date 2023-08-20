Let's leverage skilling to catalyse Africa's digital drive

In an increasingly interconnected world, digital literacy and proficiency have become critical for personal development as well as overall national development.

Digital skills not only open doors to employment opportunities but also encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.

Young Africans with the right skills and knowledge can start their own businesses, drive economic growth, and solve pressing societal issues. We can unlock Africa’s untapped potential and create a prosperous digital economy by empowering them to be job creators rather than job seekers.

To harness the potential of Africa’s youth and unlock the continent’s digital revolution, it is critical to prioritise the early development of digital skills.

To begin with, secondary schools, colleges, and universities all play critical roles in providing young minds with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing landscape. Early exposure to digital skills fosters curiosity, critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and an innovative spirit. By incorporating digital literacy programmes into the core curriculum, we can lay a solid foundation for students to thrive in the digital age. Introducing coding, data analysis, cybersecurity, and digital marketing courses will empower the next generation to become active participants in the digital economy.

However, it is critical to recognise that digital skilling initiatives cannot be undertaken in isolation; they require collaboration from a wide range of stakeholders. Governments, educational institutions, and the private sector must work together to foster and support digital skills. By forging partnerships, we can ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to digital skilling, sharing resources, and leveraging the expertise of each stakeholder.

Governments must prioritise digital education policies and allocate resources for teacher training and infrastructure development as one way of creating an enabling environment. Skilled teachers and trainers will be able to impart digital skills to the youth. Educational institutions must also begin to redesign curricula to integrate digital skills across disciplines and provide access to cutting-edge technology.

The private sector can participate by offering fit-of-purpose industry-specific knowledge, mentorship programmes, sponsoring scholarships, and providing internship opportunities.

As an example, the Microsoft Africa Development Centre recently graduated the first cohort of lecturers whose skills in modern tech industry practices were honed during a 12-week training programme.

The writer is Microsoft Africa Development Centre, MD