Ways to protect retirees from suspicious deals

By Samson Osero | 2d ago

As retirement takes place, fresh retirees often face new challenges that come with their golden years. One significant concern is the vulnerability to financial exploitation.

Here are some primary causes which make retirees susceptible to fake deals and how they can be assisted to handle them.

Trusting Nature

Retirees‘ trusting nature can be exploited through fake investment opportunities and financial products. Retirees need to question information presented to them, especially when it comes to financial opportunities. 

‘Get-Rich-Quick’

Retirees‘ desire for quick financial gains can cloud their judgment and lead them to make hasty decisions without fully evaluating potential risks. Scammers capitalise on this by offering “get-rich-quick” schemes that promise significant returns with minimal effort. To overcome this temptation, retirees should set realistic financial goals and resist the desire for overnight wealth.

Influence of family and friends

Family and close friends play a vital role in retirees‘ lives. However, they may inadvertently contribute to gullibility by providing unsolicited advice or unknowingly exposing retirees to scams. Retirees may trust their family members ‘recommendations without critically evaluating them. Retirees should seek advice from independent parties such as certified financial advisors before making any major financial decisions.

Lack of financial literacy

Many retirees have not received formal training in managing finances which makes them susceptible to falling prey to fraudulent schemes promising unrealistic returns. Seminars and online resources can improve their financial literacy and protect them from scams. 

The writer is HRD Consultant and Author of ‚Transition into Retirement ‘. [email protected]

