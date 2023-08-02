Artificial intelligence: This is why hustlers should rejoice

Autogenerative software like ChatGPT has raised AI to another level by mimicking human conversations. [iStockphoto]

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most feared and misunderstood technologies of our time.

The first AI I came across was in childhood - artificial insemination - where veterinary technicians artificially made our cows pregnant without a bull! Ulipeleka Ng’ombe AI?

That was long before I heard of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), very similar for humans, but more expensive.

When AI services stopped, some entrepreneurs started making money from their bulls!

Enough on cows.

AI is just that, it’s contrasted with our natural intelligence gathered using our brains.

Machines, mostly computers can be programmed to „learn and become intelligent“ by gathering information and data from trends and patterns based on our activities.

This has become much easier with computers and the internet. We can gather intelligence from anywhere and anyone.

Noted autocomplete searching with Google?

Autogenerative software like ChatGPT has raised AI to another level by mimicking human conversations.

Why are we fearing something artificial?

Some fear machines could one day become more intelligent than us and take over the world, more so driven by science fiction and movies. Imagine a robot becoming the president of a country!

The other bigger and more realistic fear is job loss. We had the same fear when computers were introduced. They ended up creating more jobs! AI is predicted to kill jobs instead. That should worry politicians.

The fear is amplified by the fact that, unlike the Industrial Revolution which killed manual jobs, AI will also kill white-collar jobs.

That has rattled the elites. Intelligence-based jobs are now threatened by AI. Think of law, journalism, lecturing, trading in stock markets, accountancy, graphic design, financial analysis, and even coding itself!

These are respected and prestigious jobs, seen as protected by their “sophistication.”

Paradoxically, it’s the low-tech jobs that are safest from AI. a

It’s unlikely that a robot can wire your house, do the plumbing (wait till that sewerage blocks), repair your car, or prepare your injera or mûkimo.

Would you like a machine to do your facials or massage? Or hold your hand for a walk just before sunset?

On the tech front, it’s time for hustlers. It’s real bottom-up economics! Already some students are ahead of their time. Do you recall about 15,000 students forfeiting universities to join TVETs?

It seems advances in technology in the fourth industrial revolution will give hustlers, the economic power, dignity and prestige they lost during the first Industrial Revolution.

Will that give them political power too? Hustlers, is that not a reason to celebrate? Somebody say hallelujah!