Long-term investment habits that create wealth that lasts

Diversification helps spread the risk of investments to help reach long-term financial goals. [iStockphoto]

Wealth is not earned, it is created. The process of investing in assets is crucial in creating wealth. However, investing is not always straightforward, and an individual should therefore have a strong understanding of their investment choice.

Patience and discipline

To yield good returns on long-term assets such as mutual funds, commodities, and real estate, one needs to have patience, study the market, and then take action. Appreciation of assets takes time. Being impulsive and investing without adequate knowledge can lead to financial losses. Discipline when investing in equities can lead to superior returns, as ups and downs in equities is a normal phenomenon, staying invested in quality assets is key to value creation.

Appetite for risk

William Faulkner said: “You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.” This is one of the best ways of expressing the inherent rewards of risk-taking. Investing is an art that is backed by logic. To master this, one needs to have an appetite to take calculated risk. Your willingness to take thoughtful and calculated risks is in disguise an opportunity to build wealth as you grow.

Diversify

Diversification, whilst not fully guaranteeing losses, helps spread the risk of investments to help reach long-term financial goals. Diversification can come across different asset classes as well as across the board. Investing in different asset classes such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and gold will provide a contingency to adverse effects in one asset class. Additionally, investing in uncorrelated stocks in different industries will also help to spread the risk of your investments.

Top asset class for investment

Investment should be made keeping in mind your risk appetite. This is influenced by many factors including life stage, income, age, and experience of investment. Based on the risk appetite and investment horizon one can invest in various asset classes such as equities, fixed deposits, government bonds, gold, or real estate. While equity gives you the ease of instant investment through real-time updates of capital appreciation or depreciation, it is a more volatile investment compared to government bonds. Gold has been traditionally considered as a hedge against inflation and real estate investments are generally considered a longer-term investment. When making any investment, you must consider all the details including past successes of similar investments.

Focus on financial goals

It is important to start investing in opportunities that are aligned with your larger financial goals. One should be focused on staying on track to reaching these goals through remembering that long-term value creation takes time.