Western counties to pump money into healthcare

Governor Fernandes Barasa’s administration has earmarked a Sh4.64 billion for health. [iStockphoto]

Counties in Western region plan to spend more money on health than any other sector this financial year.

The devolved units have outlines in their County Integrated Development Plans how they intend to mobilise and utilise funds including own source revenue (OSR).

In Kakamega, Governor Fernandes Barasa’s administration has earmarked a Sh4.64 billion for health, taking up 26.6 per cent of the county’s Sh17.37 billion 2023-24 budget.

The governor has embarked on an ambitious programme to give public health facilities a major facelift, including equipping them with essential drugs and personnel in a bid to enhance service delivery.

The stalled Sh8 billion Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital is among the key priority projects.

The county has set aside Sh300 million for hiring medical personnel to improve service delivery, so far, 105 positions for healthcare workers have been advertised.

Kakamega Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Gildon Shioso said the budget is aligned with the governor’s six-point development agenda focused on turning around the health infrastructure and education.

In addition, Sh25 million has been set aside to provide National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards for the Community Health Promoters and their families on top of a Sh2,500 monthly stipend to improve primary healthcare.

Governor Barasa has also allocated Sh1.408 billion to the agriculture, livestock, fisheries and co-operatives docket.

The budget will be largely financed by Sh12.3 billion equitable share, Sh2.2 billion own source revenue and Sh500 million conditional grants.

Barasa is banking on recent automation of revenue collection to ramp up OSR to the targeted amount.

Kakamega will receive Sh12.9 billion in 2023-24 financial year as shareable revenue from National Treasury, an increase from Sh12.4 billion allocated in the previous two financial years.

In Busia, Governor Paul Otuoma’s administration is operating on a Sh8.5 billion budget for the financial year.

Recurrent expenditure was allocated Sh5.9 billion, representing 67.6 per cent of total expenditure while Sh2.5 billion has been set aside for development. Health got Sh2.1 billion.

The county will receive Sh7.5 billion as shareable revenue in the current financial year.

Purchase supplies

Under health, Sh20 million has been earmarked for food while Sh26.5 million will go towards the purchase of non-pharmaceuticals and lab supplies.

Otuoma has set aside Sh330 million for the refurbishment of county roads and another Sh180 million on upgrading the county road network to bitumen standards and cabros.

An additional Sh35.5m will be used for the installation of transformers.

Agriculture received Sh716 million, representing 8.4 per cent of the total budget expenditure.

The Vihiga County Government was allocated Sh5.3 billion as shareable revenue in the current financial year, an increase from the Sh5 billion it received in the last two years.

Governor Wilbur Ottichilo’s budget estimates stand at Sh5.9 billion.

The county expects Sh296 million in loans and grants to be able to meet its expenditure projections.

Ottichilo is targeting increased OSR from Sh199 million achieved during the previous financial year to Sh300 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

At least 44 per cent of the total budget translating to Sh4.1 billion has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure, up from 38 per cent in the previous fiscal year.

Health will consume Sh1.6 billion, representing 26.9 per cent of the total budget with agriculture getting Sh299 million while Education took Sh600 million.

In Bungoma, the projected budget for the financial year 2023-24 is divided into development with an allocation of Sh4.146 billion and recurrent allocation at Sh8.798 billion, representing 32.03 per cent and 67.97 per cent of the total budget of Sh12.943billion.

The development expenditure will go towards the completion and equipping of maternal and children wards at Bungoma County Referral Hospital and Sirisia Sub County Hospital, among other projects.

The county has also allocated Sh115 million for trade loans in the 2023-2024 financial year.

[Reporting by Benard Lusigi, Brian Kisanji, Mary Imenza, Juliet Omelo and Nathan Ochunge]