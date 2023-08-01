The Standard

Livestock, food security in Ole Lenku's top agenda

By Peterson Githaiga | 51m ago
Some of the hybrid goats issued to farmer groups by the Kajiado County government. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Agriculture and livestock departments are among the top financed dockets in Kajiado County, with Sh614 million set aside for development.

Renewed focus on agriculture and livestock seem to be inspired by the governor’s vision of cushioning locals from total loss of animals during drought through modern practices in livestock farming on smaller pieces of land, while at the same time investing in value addition on livestock products.

However, the county administration is hampered by significant pending bills owed to contractors and suppliers.

Governor Joseph Ole Lenku’s administration has prioritised payment of the old debts, which have been blamed for the near collapse of limited companies doing business with the devolved unit.

In the 2023-24 financial year, Sh752 million has been set aside to pay contractors and suppliers.

In 2019, an internal audit commissioned by Governor Lenku showed the county owed contractors and suppliers Sh1.5 billion.

The Sh11.4 billion budget read by Finance and Economic Planning Executive Alais Kisota projects enhanced infrastructural development in urban centres, regarded as major markets for rural farm produce. 

Lenku’s plan of habitable towns through improvement of urban infrastructure and amenities received a boost by an allocation of Sh570 million for trade and enterprise development.

In this regard, several trading centres such as Kitengela, Ilbissil and Entarara will be improved.

Water and environment was allocated Sh477 million, most of which will be used on rehabilitation and solarisation of boreholes as well as construction of dykes.

The health department was allocated Sh462 million for construction of a 150-bed capacity male ward at the County Referral Hospital and upgrading three health centres to Level Four Hospitals.

Several health centres and two dispensaries will be built at Oloilalei and Saina respectively.

 

