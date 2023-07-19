State to streamline labour laws to fit growing digital economy

Ajira Digital & Youth Employment Programme director Dr Ehud Gachugu speaking during a partnership to train and provide work opportunities for youth in the Digital Economy. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The government is streamlining existing labour laws to accommodate emerging trends in the job market, Labour Principal Secretary Geoffrey Kaituko has said.

These changes are largely to do with the digital and gig economy even as the government invests heavily in opportunities in this field.

Mr Kaituko said the Ministry of Labour is in the process of implementing key activities and programmes to support digital jobs.

“The five labour laws which were enacted in 2007 are being reformed to bring them in tandem with the current labour market environment, including addressing concerns and gaps in digital jobs,” he said.

Kaituko was speaking during the Ajira Digital Programme roundtable for human resource professionals in the private sector.

He said the ministry is actively promoting access to digital jobs in the international market for Kenyan workers.

The PS said the interventions are aimed at expanding digital jobs and ensuring that digital workers thrive in their work environment.

He said there is still a long way to go with regard to modern labour laws and regulations such as social protection, equal employment opportunities and labour standards for gig workers.

Director of Youth Employment and Ajira Digital Programme at the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) Ehud Gachugu explained why the sub-sector plays an important and pivotal role in connecting supply and demand sides.

This is through intermediate services, data, and insights that can greatly transform the labour market in response to the changing environment.

Dr Gachugu said stakeholders in the ecosystem including the HR practitioners need to be included in policy and practice discussions in relation to these emerging issues and opportunities for scaling job creation efforts in the country.

“Since recruiting today is almost fully automated, employers should also be accurate in communicating exactly what they want of the potential candidates to the systems,” said Jambojet Head of People Wandera Kweyu.

“By doing this, they are sure of getting suitable candidates and will not miss out on the right candidates.

“Employers also need to be conversant of the data protection issues as with this model of hiring and outsourcing talents there is a risk of data being misused,” she added.