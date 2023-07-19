What new taxes mean for your budding business

On Friday, June 30, 2023, the High Court temporarily suspended the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023.

The Act, which seeks to increase revenue collections through far-reaching tax measures, has attracted unprecedented attention from both the media and the general public.

If implemented in its current state the Finance Act could lead to further regulatory burden for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are already reeling from other factors such as inflation.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Kenya’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to an average of 15.8 per cent in December 2022. This is more than double the rate experienced at the end of 2021.

In his speech at the 2022 Big Baraza Conference, James Mureu, the board chairman of the Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA), stated that SMEs are projected to contribute 50 per cent of Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP) in only the next three years.

SMEs create an estimated 80 per cent of employment in the country and constitute over 80 per cent of all business carried out in Kenya.

Their role is pivotal to the economy and the impact of the Finance Act could have consequences far beyond the increased revenue collections.

Turnover tax

The primary change that would affect SME’s is the amendment of Section 12 (C) of the Income Tax Act to change the revenue bands for the applicability of turnover tax (TOT) from the current band of Sh1 million to Sh50 million to a new band of Sh1 million to Sh25 million.

In addition, the Act proposes to increase the TOT rate from one per cent to three per cent.

The steep increase in the TOT rate will undoubtedly have adverse effects on SMEs, as additional tax will directly affect their margins, most of which are already low.

Further, for those businesses that will be pushed into the normal income tax regime, following the lowering of the upper turnover tax threshold from Sh50 million to Sh25 million, there is a likelihood that they will experience an increase in their tax administration costs.

It will go up since the normal income tax regime, where a taxpayer is taxed on profits as opposed to the gross receipts, is more complicated than the TOT regime.

The amendment of the turnover tax regime might only be beneficial to businesses with low-profit margins, or start-ups that exceed the threshold of Sh25 million, because unlike TOT, which is applied on the gross revenue, for CIT a business is allowed to deduct from its reported revenue those expenses that are incurred in generating said revenue.

Further, any losses incurred can be utilised to offset taxable income in future periods.

A study carried out by the Kenya Institute of Management showed that 70 per cent of SMEs formed in Kenya fail within the first three years and a primary reason for this is lack of funding.

With reduced margins, SMEs will become more vulnerable to market volatility and less competitive, as compared to multinationals, due to difficulties in accessing credit that would propel them to remain competitive.

Electronic tax invoice

Another change that will affect SMEs is the amendment of the Tax Procedures Act, 2015 to compel every person doing business in Kenya to issue invoices for all their transactions through an electronic tax invoice management system (e-TIMS) set up by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The Income Tax Act has also been amended to prohibit any person from claiming a deduction where invoices of the transactions are not generated through an e-TIMS established by KRA.

The government hopes that these amendments will plug any revenue leakages by having visibility of the income generated by all businesses and reduction of missing trader fraud, where persons claim expenditure on fictitious invoices.

However, the measure may increase compliance costs, as it will compel businesses to set up systems that ensure compliance with the e-TIMS requirement, which as previously mentioned, could lead to noncompliance.

Further, large corporations may shy away from working with SMEs who are unable to comply with the e-TIMS requirement as invoices from such suppliers will not be allowed for deductions even when the corresponding costs have been incurred in generating income.

Withholding tax

Following this are the measures intended to speed up the revenue collection process.

The Income Tax Act has been amended to require taxpayers to remit withholding tax to the Commissioner within five working days and require withholding VAT agents to remit the tax to KRA by the fifth working day of the deduction being made.

These amendments are, most likely, aimed at boosting the government’s cashflow requirements.

However, on the downside, they are likely to impose a heavy and almost impractical compliance burden on the taxpayer in terms of the cost of compliance from a cashflow perspective and the administrative burden to ensure payments are done timeously for not only the suppliers but the KRA as well.

In order to avoid non-compliance, the government must ensure that the law is implemented in a manner that would encourage compliance.

How taxes should be collected

In 1776 Adam Smith, the renowned 18th-century economist, published his treatise, The Wealth of Nations which argued that the success of any taxation system hinged on four key tenets - equality, certainty, convenience and economy.

With the canon of convenience, Smith argued that taxes should be levied and collected in such a manner that provides the greatest convenience not only to the taxpayer but also to the government.

To put it simply, the more convenient it is to pay taxes, the more likely it is that taxpayers will comply.

However, in stark contrast to Smith’s principles, the above changes, coupled with other changes that I have not highlighted, are likely to increase the administrative burden faced by SMEs, which could lead to increased non-compliance simply because businesses are unable to meet the high compliance threshold.

With the government’s aim to achieve durable growth in the economy, it is imperative that the regulatory burden faced by SMEs is reduced as this will increase their efficiency and put them in a better position to support competitive industry-wide development and in turn contribute to nationwide socio-economic development.

The writer is a Tax and Legal Associate at Deloitte East Africa. The views presented are his own and not necessarily those of Deloitte. [email protected].