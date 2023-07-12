Demonstrations are inflicting more pain to already suffering citizens

Traders who were going about with their business along Luthuli avenue in Nairobi plead with police not to lob teargas at them during the Azimio la Umoja protests against the high cost of living. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Kenya, like many countries, has experienced demonstrations in recent days, highlighting the challenges faced by citizens due to the increased cost of living.

These protests aim to draw attention to the rising prices of basic necessities such as food, housing and healthcare. However, it is crucial to critically examine the effectiveness of these demonstrations and their potential negative consequences.

Demonstrations are leading to economic disruptions and losses, affecting both individuals and businesses. In Kenya, protests often involve road blockades, strikes, and acts of vandalism.

Such activities disrupt transportation systems, hinder the movement of goods and services and result in financial losses for businesses. These disruptions further exacerbate the cost of living as supply chains are disrupted and prices rise even higher due to scarcity.

While demonstrations can serve as a means to express grievances, they can also contribute to political polarisation and social division. In Kenya, demonstrations on the high cost of living have sometimes been hijacked by political agendas or used as platforms for opposition groups to rally support.

This polarisation can hinder constructive dialogue, impede policymakers' ability to find effective solutions, and divert attention from addressing the root causes of the rising cost of living. Protests, particularly when they escalate into violence or clashes with law enforcement, raise concerns about public safety.

In Kenya, instances of violence during demonstrations have occurred, leading to injuries and property damage. The escalation of protests not only poses risks to the safety of participants but also to innocent bystanders.

During the Saba Saba demonstration in Kisumu, a young man lost his life. In total, six people are said to have been killed. The resulting fear and insecurity can discourage investment and tourism, affecting the overall economic growth and stability of the country.

Ongoing demonstrations focused solely on the cost of living might overlook the broader economic factors influencing inflation. Addressing the cost of living requires a comprehensive approach that considers macroeconomic policies, fiscal discipline, investment in infrastructure, and social welfare programmes.

Demonstrations that solely focus on price increases may not lead to sustainable solutions as they neglect the underlying economic complexities.

While demonstrations can raise awareness, there are alternative approaches that can be equally effective in addressing the increased cost of living.

These include constructive engagement with policymakers, participation in dialogue forums, lobbying for policy reforms, and promoting financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

By focusing on sustainable solutions and engaging in productive discussions, citizens can contribute to long-term changes that address the root causes of the rising cost of living.

The ongoing demonstrations against the increased cost of living have undoubtedly drawn attention to the challenges faced by its citizens. However, it is important to assess their efficacy and potential negative consequences. Economic disruptions, political polarisation, public safety concerns, and the need for a comprehensive approach are factors that should be taken into account.

Engaging in alternative approaches that foster dialogue and constructive engagement with policymakers can yield more sustainable solutions to tackle the high cost of living.

It is through collaborative efforts and a holistic approach that Kenya can address the root causes of the rising cost of living and enhance the well-being of its citizens.