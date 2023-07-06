The Standard

Meta's Threads records 10 million users, seven hours after launch

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. [AP]

Ten million users have signed up for Meta's Threads app just seven hours after its launch, according to the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

The app became available on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Threads poses the most significant challenge to Twitter, which is owned by Elon Musk, so far.

Despite facing numerous potential competitors, Twitter has managed to maintain its position as one of social media's most iconic companies, despite its notable struggles.

"Threads is here. Let's do this," said Zuckerberg, who made this announcement through posts on the app and on Facebook on Wednesday.

 He emphasized the goal of keeping the platform friendly as it expands, believing that this approach will be key to its success.

Zuckerberg also expressed his belief that Twitter never achieved as much success as it could have because it failed to prioritize friendliness, and they aim to approach it differently.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, represents the most high-profile attempt thus far to challenge the dominance of rival social media platform Twitter.

 Experts suggest that Threads may attract dissatisfied Twitter users who are unhappy with recent changes to the platform.

 The app allows users to post up to 500 characters and shares many features similar to Twitter.

Earlier,  Zuckerberg emphasized that maintaining a "friendly" platform will be crucial to its success.

 However, Mr. Musk responded by stating, "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."

When asked on Threads whether the app will be "bigger than Twitter," Zuckerberg commented, "It will take some time, but I believe there should be a public conversations app with over 1 billion people on it. Twitter had the opportunity to accomplish this but fell short. Hopefully, we will succeed."

.

