Nakuru landlords stir market with soundproof technology

Inside a room of a hospitality building that has adopted Soundproof technology in Nakuru City's Central Business District. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Upcoming commercial buildings in Nakuru are steadily adopting soundproof technology to shield their occupants from noise pollution as Kenya’s newest city catches up with other advanced African peers.

Noise pollution witnessed in the central business district (CBD) is caused by vehicles, motorcycles, tuk-tuks and public address systems advertising businesses or products.

The situation is severe during the electioneering period as politicians conduct their campaigns.

Soundproofing solutions offer noise blocking, and noise absorption. They help reduce the transmission of noise and are placed between walls, floors, and ceilings.

Best-quality low-density Polyethylene insulation for walls and ceilings and insulation foam are some of the best materials for soundproofing.

With an increase in the number of conferencing workshops and seminars following Nakuru’s elevation into a city, the need to apply soundproof technology in commercial facilities has gained momentum as most customers are in need of silent environments to shield them from the effects of unnecessary noise.

Midlands Hotel, a hospitality facility situated at the heart of the city and founded in 1906 by the colonial settlers led by Lord Delamere who was a prominent farmer in the region, is one of the facilities that has applied soundproofing technology.

“We decided to apply the soundproof technology in almost all our rooms because we used to get frequent complaints from our customers who got disturbed by the roaring vehicles passing along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway. We had to heed the needs of our customers,” said Midlands Hotel chief executive Kiptoo Chesire.

German expert

Chesire said they had installed that technology in 72 out of the 82 rooms in that facility costing the establishment Sh15 million.

The installation was done by a German expert who flew into the country a few years back.

“It’s a fantastic investment as our interest is all about our guests’ comfort. When guests are happy, we are equally happy because that’s the core of our business. That’s what we wake up to do daily,” said Chesire.

He said proximity to the road provides convenience to their customers but they suffer from unwarranted noise adding that soundproofing enables them to attract more customers owing to the serenity amid noisy surroundings.

Installation of these facilities is meant to set a cutthroat competition on big establishments at the CBD in the race for customers.

This development has forced owners of commercial buildings hosting executive offices to follow suit in order to attract top-notch clients including doctors, lawyers, and engineers who are used to working in quiet and serene environments.

Engineer Levy Masibo admitted the technology had come in handy saying any serious facilities in prime business locations must adopt it.

“We must adopt technologies whenever required and at the appropriate time if we are to survive the test of time in our work,” said Mr Masibo, whose specialty is electrical services.

Merica Hotel, a four-star hotel that boasts a total of 94 rooms in the same proximity has also adopted the sound proofing technology.

On their part, they have applied the double glazed windows in their 24 rooms facing the CBD, which has as well shielded their customers from the effects of this pollution.

“In other rooms, we have as well bought heavy soundproofing curtains that act in similar fashions as double-glazed windows,” said the hotel’s Human Resources Manager Cornelius Kirwa.

Some of the new upcoming office buildings in the same locations are also steadily adopting this technology.

[email protected]