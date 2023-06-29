Mr President, please introduce new taxes gradually

While taxation is necessary for any government to raise revenue, the introduction of multiple taxes simultaneously can be detrimental to economic growth and social harmony.

Indeed, many Kenyans have raised concerns over the move by the government to introduce a raft of new taxes, including a 16 per cent Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products, taxes on betting and gaming, and a 1.5 per cent housing levy.

There is need for a more gradual implementation of taxes to prevent unrest among citizens.

Mr President, we know that you have good intentions for this country. We understand that the government needs resources to provide essential services to the people. However, introducing these taxes all at once is not the way to go. Bombarding Kenyans with new taxes is not good.

As a leader who has the people's interests at heart, we would like to appeal to you to introduce these taxes in bits. Gradual implementation of taxes will make it easier for Kenyans to bear and also allow them to adjust and plan accordingly.

Bombarding them with multiple taxes might lead to unrest and push people into financial difficulties. Many Kenyans are already grappling with high living costs and an unfavorable economic environment. The introduction of new taxes will only add to their already heavy burden.

An example is the taxation of petroleum products. The 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products will increase the cost of living and also hurt businesses.

Tax burden

Transport costs will increase, and the effect will be felt across all sectors. Industries that rely heavily on fuel, such as transport and manufacturing, will be among the hardest hit, leading to decreased productivity.

The move may also lead to price inflation, thus rendering goods and services beyond the reach of average citizens.

The question is not whether we should pay taxes but how they should be introduced. The government needs to come up with a strategy that will enable it to generate revenue without putting an unwarranted tax burden on Kenyans.

Gradual implementation of taxes will be more acceptable to Kenyans, and it will allow them to adjust to the new reality without significant upheaval.

Additionally, the government needs to involve the public in decision-making processes and make sure they appreciate the benefits of paying taxes.

It is essential that ordinary citizens understand how their contributions are used and how these taxes will benefit them in the long run.

The government should engage with Kenyans in a constructive manner to ensure that the people do not bear the brunt of additional taxes.

Mercy Mutai is a Media and Communication Consultant