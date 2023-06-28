Feeding one's workers might increase their productivity

Do you feed your workers? Or that is their personal business? [iStockphoto]

Most construction sites have food suppliers, usually, women who either cook in the neighbourhood or bring food around lunch hour. This includes local foods like mandazi, githeri, ugali, chapati and tea.

When I talk to elderly men who worked for the mzungu they tell me that he gave them food. A mzungu I talked to recently told me he feeds his watchman after reporting for duty at no cost.

Could feeding our workers increase their productivity? This link has not been explored.

How many firms feed their workers beyond tea? Since food is a basic human need, it could unlock the productivity puzzle - mzungu did that in his plantations.

Not that I am celebrating. One mzee who worked for a settler told me even if you owed mzungu a debt, you still got your ration. Why can’t we try that? Think of the energy needed at a construction site.

If we can give workers paid leaves why not free food? It will not only save time with no movement during lunch hour but ensure the workers are healthy, and motivated and reduce hospital visits.

If we can feed children in school, why not workers who are more productive?

Someone could argue that will kill small kiosks and hotels. They will simply up their game and they could be hired as suppliers, formalising what already happens.

HR experts have talked about motivation. Money is seen as the leading motivator but there are other more parsimonious motivators like food. Why not try it in your workplace?

Paradoxically, as the hard-working mjengo men and women are struggling to get food, other men and women are struggling to lose weight going by the popularity of gyms. The world is full of contradictions. Someone pays to eat; someone pays to lose weight.

We could argue that once workers satisfy their basic needs, getting enough food to eat, they will go up Maslow’s hierarchy of human needs and raise their aspirations leading to more innovation and creativity. How can a hungry and angry man be creative or innovative?

Beyond the workplace, relief food is common while in developed countries soup kitchens and food stamps ensure no citizens go hungry. I have seen private citizens giving out food to citizens around Westlands and one temple around Makindu.

Do you feed your workers? Or that is their personal business? Should we have a food allowance like a house allowance?