The Standard

Professional associations can help the youth overcome AI anxiety

By Joanna Baidu | 55m ago
Joanna Baidu, the Youth Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute. [File, Standard]

From its Davos debut in January 2023, ChatGPT took seven days to hit the one million user mark. According to a UBS report, it took Facebook 10 months and Twitter 25 months for the same.

The conversational AI model ChatGPT, a nascent piece of technology then, is now being referenced as the new boogeyman. It’s not difficult to see why.

Concerns around the use of AI, from its potential misuse and ethical implications to the balance of innovation against disruption, have been swirling since ChatGPT went mainstream.

There is great unease at the thought of AI replacing jobs.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that 300 million jobs will be lost or degraded by AI. The World Economic Forum projects that the global economy will shed 14 million jobs in the next five years, with firms boosting the adoption of AI. Students across various educational institutions have good reasons to be anxious. According to the Institute of the Future, 85 per cent of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been invented yet!

While it is easy to speculate that job automation will make them obsolete, it is with no certainty that we can make any assumptions.

An Elon Musk tweet from 2018 balances the argument. “Excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated,” he tweeted. There is no denying that AI will impact the future of work. Tech innovations of the past decade have already made bank tellers, cashiers, telemarketers and travel agents relics of the past.

Generative AI holds the potential to take over segments of marketing, copywriting, design, customer support and legal work, among others. It remains aware of its limitations, though, and believes that “jobs that require a high degree of creativity or interpersonal skills are less likely to be replaced by AI.” These skills are innate to project managers.

PMI’s Talent Gap predicts an increase in the number of jobs requiring project management-oriented skills due to economic growth and retirement rates. These trends will create a need for 25 million new project professionals by 2030. If the roles are not filled, it could result in a possible loss of up to $345.5 billion (Sh51.75) trillion in global GDP.

It is prudent that the youth commit to lifelong learning and upskilling. Joining a professional association is good for students and early career professionals.

Staying informed about trends, access to learning resources, and being intentional about professional development will give the youth the head start to prepare for the future of work. 

 -The writer is the Youth Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute 

Related Topics

AI ChatGPT Youth Empowerment
.

Latest Stories

Atwoli re-elected International Labour Organization member
Atwoli re-elected International Labour Organization member
National
By Mike Kihaki
45 mins ago
Professional associations can help the youth overcome AI anxiety
Opinion
By Joanna Baidu
55 mins ago
TSC third call for promotions jobs
Education
By Mike Kihaki
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Is William Ruto changing tune on Finance Bill?
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Premium Is William Ruto changing tune on Finance Bill?
Former school head sent hitmen after husband due to apparent relationship with M-Pesa agent
By Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Premium Former school head sent hitmen after husband due to apparent relationship with M-Pesa agent
Public debt, political opportunism greatest risks to devolution's future
By Patrick Muinde 1 hr ago
Premium Public debt, political opportunism greatest risks to devolution's future
Debate on Finance Bill exposes how the State spends our taxes
By Kamotho Waiganjo 1 hr ago
Premium Debate on Finance Bill exposes how the State spends our taxes
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Voxy
  • 2016 Toyota Voxy
  • Mileage : 98000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,550,000
2016 Mazda CX-5
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 56000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 3,150,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Clinical Nurse, Outreach Clinic Ngong
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Pharmaceutical Technologist, Outreach Clinic-Mountain View
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Clinical Nurse, Outreach Clinic Nanyuki
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nanyuki
  • Pharmaceutical Technologist , Outreach Clinic Kitengela
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: kitengela

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved