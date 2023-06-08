The Standard

Upcoming buildings in Nakuru adopt stylish, modern designs

By Ben Ahenda | 57m ago
Modern architectural design. [iStockphoto]

The adoption of stylish and modern architectural designs in the new upcoming middle-class and upmarket residential houses in Nakuru has also brought in some of the best roofing styles in Kenya’s newest city.

Some roofing styles are expensive, others less expensive, and some moderately expensive depending on the needs of their owners.

The expensive roofing styles are always found in affluent areas and most of them sit on at least half-acre plots where palatial homes, apartments, or bungalows are built in secluded places in the newest city.

The less expensive roofing styles are found in middle-class estates while the moderate ones are either in “improved slums upgraded estates” or in owner-occupier residential estates.

Roofing styles are at times guided by a number of factors.

For example, in areas that have no piped water, lack sufficient water, or water is rationed in the city, their owners adopt a roofing style that allows easy water harvesting in rainy seasons.

In such areas, roofing materials are of great importance to property owners to allow clean water harvesting for subsistence use without contamination.

Therefore, experts design roofing styles that allow easy and quick water harvesting from rooftops to well-built water reservoirs in the same compounds.

The adoption of roofing styles depends on a number of factors including the shape of the roof, location, climate, and whether its use will be residential or commercial/

Contractor Charles Dullo of Doch Construction Company Limited said there are two main of roofing that are mainly in use in affluent and middle-class residential estates depending on property owners’ preferences. 

They include heap and gabble roofing.

Dullo explained that any of the two (roofing styles) could be expensive depending on the shape of the house and the materials required to do the work.

“These are the two roofing styles mostly practiced by building contractors in this city whether one lives in the leafy or middle-class-residential estates. Therefore, the cost of work will depend on materials used and the shape of the roof,” he said. 

According to Dullo, the two types of roofing can use iron sheets or clay, cement, and slate roofing.

Iron sheet roofing is commonly used on flat roofs applied both to the walls and fastened with galvanized nails and are available in a variety of grades.

Clay roofing tiles come in a wide range of earth colors, and patterns and can be glazed while cement roofing tiles tend to be less expensive than clay tiles and also come in a variety of colors and shapes that resemble clay tiles.

Slate roofing tiles are quarried from natural rock and split into thin rectangular slabs. 

Leafy residential estates like Milimani, Naka and Section 58 in the city are used to clay, cement, and slate roofing because they depict one’s status in the upmarket estates.

Related Topics

Susan Kihika Nakuru County Real Estate
.

Latest Stories

Messi picks MLS's Inter Miami in a stunning move after exit from PSG
Messi picks MLS's Inter Miami in a stunning move after exit from PSG
Football
By Associated Press
8 mins ago
West Ham win Europa Conference League
Football
By Associated Press
18 mins ago
Nairobi, Nakuru grab lion's share of funds as counties get additional Sh15 billion
Business
By Brian Ngugi
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Switched at birth? Couple asks the state, hospital for DNA results
By Kamau Muthoni 57 mins ago
Premium Switched at birth? Couple asks the state, hospital for DNA results
World Bank wary of Kenya's Sh277 billion Eurobond repayment burden
By Brian Ngugi 57 mins ago
Premium World Bank wary of Kenya's Sh277 billion Eurobond repayment burden
Can new housing fund create 25,000 jobs?
By Graham Kajilwa 57 mins ago
Premium Can new housing fund create 25,000 jobs?
Construction boom: Kenyan builders thriving in Somaliland
By Fathiya Nur 57 mins ago
Premium Construction boom: Kenyan builders thriving in Somaliland
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Hiace
  • 2016 Toyota Hiace
  • Mileage : 124000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,450,000
2009 Nissan Dualis
  • 2009 Nissan Dualis
  • Mileage : 125000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 890,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Corporate Health CSE
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Administrative Assistant
  • Employer: ThinkWell
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Optometrist
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Katana
  • Pharmaceutical Technologists
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Katana

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved