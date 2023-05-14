Maternity leave: An essential investment in women's health, family well-being, and economic progress

Longer maternity leave has significant benefits for both mothers and their children. [iStockphoto]

The term "modern mum" refers to women who manage to do it all. From careers to home, to the constant scrutiny of society, social media pressures, and not to mention single mothers juggling it all.

Maternity leave is a topic that has been debated for many years. It is a critical issue that affects women in the workplace, as well as their families and society. The current standard for maternity leave is woefully inadequate, and it is time for governments and employers to recognize the need to increase it.

First and foremost, it's important to understand why maternity leave is so crucial. Giving birth is a physically demanding experience that requires time for recovery. Additionally, caring for a newborn is a full-time job. According to a study conducted by the juice company Welch's, the average daily start time for a mom is 6:23am - much earlier than most people begin their working day. She finishes her work at 8:31pm after completing all tasks, whether they are related to her career or parenting.

Not many jobs require a 14-hour working day, and most mothers must do this every day of the week. In total, a mother's working week is 98 hours long, or two and a half times longer than the average job. By providing adequate maternity leave, new mothers can rest and recover, bond with their newborn, and adjust to the challenges of motherhood without the added stress of work.

Furthermore, studies have shown that longer maternity leave has significant benefits for both mothers and their children. Longer leave is associated with increased breastfeeding rates, which have been linked to better infant health outcomes. Mothers who take longer leave also report lower rates of postpartum depression and are more likely to return to work and advance in their careers.

Despite these advantages, many countries continue to fail to provide adequate maternity leave. In Kenya, for example, the standard is only 12 weeks of paid leave, following which they must leave their three-month-old child to go to work. As a result, many new mothers are forced to choose between their jobs and their families, resulting in significant financial strain and stress.

It's time for governments and employers to recognize the importance of maternity leave and take action to increase it. This can be done in a number of ways, including mandating paid leave for all new mothers, extending the length of leave, and providing additional support for working mothers.

Critics of increased maternity leave often argue that it is too expensive for businesses and will hurt the economy. However, this is simply not true. In fact, studies have shown that paid family leave programs can have a positive impact on businesses, reducing turnover rates and increasing productivity.

Adequate paid maternity leave benefits both mothers' and children's mental and physical health, according to a study published in the Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The advantages include reduced postpartum depression and mother and infant re-hospitalisations, as well as improved infant attachment.

Key findings among the studies in the review include the following:

Significantly higher scores for maternal depression and increased diagnoses of major depressive disorder among women who took fewer than 12 weeks of paid leave.

An increased risk of postpartum depression among women who took less than six months of maternity leave in general (paid or unpaid).

A 58 per cent lower chance of reporting physical and psychological intimate partner violence in the year following birth for women who took paid maternity leave compared with those who were not working or were not eligible for paid leave.

A 51 per cent lower chance of being re-hospitalised in the year after birth among women who took a paid leave of any duration.

A 46 per cent reduced likelihood of infant re-hospitalisation in the first year among infants born to mothers who took paid leave compared with those whose mothers took no leave or unpaid leave.

Ultimately, the need to increase maternity leave is not just about supporting new mothers and their families; it's about creating a more equitable society that values the well-being of all its members.

By providing adequate maternity leave, we can help ensure that new mothers are able to recover, bond with their newborns, and return to work with the support they need to succeed. It's time for governments and employers to take action and make this a reality for all new mothers.

The writer, Sanam Dadhiala, is an Account Manager at Edelman Africa.