The Standard

How to make transport sustainable in cities

By We Forum | 1h ago
Heavy traffic jam on Globe roundabout following rains that pounded the city. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, many mass transit systems around the world find themselves underutilised and in financial trouble.

City streets are becoming more congested with private cars, bicycles, scooters, and double-parked delivery trucks laden with internet purchases, as people stick with the safety of individual transport and online shopping.

Here are some suggestions as cities strive to get ahead of future calamities:

  1. Rebuild mass transit and boost multimodality

There is no economically thriving city in the world that does not depend heavily on its mass transit. That’s because when it comes to moving people, subways and buses are more efficient, equitable, and cleaner than any other mode. Businesses are also often attracted to cities with extensive public transit networks because they offer employees, regardless of income, a relatively cheap and reliable means of getting to and from work daily. 

  1. Electrify transportation

Increasing electrified transport, which leads to improved air quality, reduced emissions, and lower noise levels, is a relatively straightforward way for cities to make themselves more sustainable. The technology already exists for rail, buses, and small vehicles like cars and trucks, but a big challenge for cities moving forward will be to ensure that regional electrical grids can accommodate the increased demand for power from the transportation sector. 

  1. Enable walking and cycling

Expansion of walking and cycling in cities requires the creation of infrastructure, such as no car zones and bicycle lanes and paths. Cities also need to foster bike- and scooter-sharing services. 

  1. infrastructure that withstands climate change

Construction that accompanies any necessary changes to transit systems or roadways should, for instance, recognize the increased risk of flooding as a result of climate change. Business continuity plans for transit systems should also be put in place to get them running again after a disaster.

  1. Invest in tech that reduce emissions

This includes parking apps that reduce the need for driving around looking for spots or charging apps that tell drivers where they can power up.

Related Topics

Sustainable Transport Public Transport Woes Traffic Jams City Decongestion
.

Latest Stories

Mt Kenya leaders' anger as Sh1.3bn for key water projects reallocated
Mt Kenya leaders' anger as Sh1.3bn for key water projects reallocated
Central
By Ndung’u Gachane
17 mins ago
Man City beats Arsenal 4-1, Premier League title in sight
Football
By AP News
40 mins ago
Logistical solutions for shipping fresh produce
Shipping & Logistics
By Grace Maina
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bodies of 8 more children found, adults refuse to 'betray' Mackenzie
By Bernard Sanga and Marion Kithi 1 hr ago
Premium Bodies of 8 more children found, adults refuse to 'betray' Mackenzie
The day Kibaki refused to save his nephew's job
By Amos Kareithi 1 hr ago
Premium The day Kibaki refused to save his nephew's job
Bank seeks nod to sell Muhoho's land over Sh107m loan
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Bank seeks nod to sell Muhoho's land over Sh107m loan
Hidden hand in Jubilee takeover bid rattles Uhuru
By Grace Ng’ang’a and Jacob Ng’etich 1 hr ago
Premium Hidden hand in Jubilee takeover bid rattles Uhuru
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda CX-5
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,700,000
2015 Nissan X-Trail
  • 2015 Nissan X-Trail
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,200,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Senior Assistant Registrar – Distance Learning
  • Employer: KCA University
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • ICT Support Technician
  • Employer: KCA University
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Relationship Officers - Operations & Customer Service
  • Employer: SMEP Microfinance Bank Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Development Officer
  • Employer: SMEP Microfinance Bank Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved