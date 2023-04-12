Advantages of living in a gated community

Gated communities have set boundaries and defined entry and exit points that are well-guarded. [iStockphoto]

Are you considering buying land or a home? Are you conflicted about whether to choose a gated community property or not?

Jonathan Malombo, Sales Manager at Safaricom Investment Co-operative, shares some insight on why a gated community property is your best choice.

1. Security

Security is one of the most fundamental needs for anyone considering buying a home or land. Gated communities have set boundaries and defined entry and exit points that are well-guarded.

Security measures set up in gated communities not only deter intruders but also ensures security for families with children and pets by having guards who help in keeping them safe.

2. Safe Environment

Gated communities not only offer physical security but also a safe environment for children to play and run around without wandering off the premises.

With the tight security provided, there is control of what goes on in the property, providing peace of mind to parents.

These exclusive amenities can only be enjoyed by homeowners. [iStockphoto]

3. Exclusive amenities

Do you ever need to unwind but are restricted because of crowded gyms, swimming pools or even shopping malls? Gated communities offer amenities that are exclusively for the residents. This means less crowded leisure, fitness, and shopping amenities, which makes it convenient.

4. Privacy

If seclusion is something you are looking for, then you need to invest in a gated community. Majority of these communities are situated in suburban areas with little traffic and graded access roads, which gives them a feeling of seclusion and tranquillity.

This provides a calm and peaceful setting for pursuing a high-quality life for oneself and one's family.

5. A sense of community

Be it finding your morning run partner, your next-door neighbour with whom you love to chit-chat, or that neighbour who will always greet you with a warm smile, gated communities give you a chance to experience the feeling of living in a community. Since there are many common-shared spaces, this encourages people to interact with one another paving the way for friendship.

Additionally, it gives room for group projects that will benefit the community. When you are in need, it is usually your neighbours that step up to help.