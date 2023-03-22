Kenyan PR firm enters deal to capture African market

AM Communications Managing Partner Anthony Mutua (Left) and Alfa Destiny Communications Managing Director, Tshego Kekana, in Johannesburg, South Africa. [File, Standard]

Local public relations and digital consultancy firm AM Communications has partnered with South Africa-based Alfa Destiny Communications in a deal targeting the fast-growing African market for specialised corporate communication and reputation management solutions.

Announcing the collaboration, the two agencies agreed to jointly provide innovative strategic communications solutions to local and multinational clients with the initial target countries being Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.

AM Communications Managing Partner Anthony Mutua said the partnership is aimed at creating synergy to deliver unique, timely and relevant communications solutions to local and international brands keen on establishing and growing their presence on the continent.

“A strong understanding of the local market is key to delivering insightful, informed and well-nuanced solutions that help our clients understand and adapt to the needs of this market,” said Mutua.

“Increased diversification in the large economies in Africa, a flourishing middle-income consumer market, and increased investment in key sectors like infrastructure, financial services, transport, ICT, health and manufacturing tell an exciting and promising story about Africa.”

Alfa Destiny Communications founder and Managing Director Tshego Kekana cited the rapidly evolving dynamics in the continent’s PR landscape, headlined by digital disruption, hence the need for innovative but localised solutions to clients’ needs.

“Our collaboration with AM Communications is designed to enable both agencies to harness their strong presence in key markets in Africa, with locally relevant communications solutions tailored to specific in-country markets,” explained Kekana.

The move towards digital and social media-led communication strategies also represents a strong growth area for African PR practitioners.

AM Communications was established in 2018 and has since grown rapidly servicing brands in Kenya and East Africa such as KLM, Air France, Novozymes, Microsoft, Tatu City, Faulu Bank, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, Maersk, LG Electronics, Pwani Oil and Old Mutual, among others.

Alfa Destiny Communications currently has a presence in five African countries - South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. Its clients include Absa Bank, Kelloggs, Hatch, Healthgarde International and Johannesburg Social Housing Council.