The dark reality of running a start-up

Gina Din with Xetova founder Bramwel Mwalo. [File, Standard]

Raising financing is the dream of any startup and when Bramwel Mwalo’s Xetova revealed that it had raised Sh252 million in funding within the first two years, it seemed like he had hit the jackpot.

Founded in 2019, Xetova’s value proposition is to assist other businesses to make decisions based on their data and relying on artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

“We build AI solutions that make it easy for executives in organisations to use data either for compliance or for forecasting,” explained Mr Mwalo during an interview.

A former head of the KCA University Business Incubation and Acceleration Centre, Mwalo went on to serve as the head of the global tech platform Kountable, managing a budget of close to Sh19 billion and further completed a social enterprise acceleration programme at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Founding Xetova was thus a logical progression and within 18 months, the business was making waves in the region’s startup community, attracting funding and poised to expand the business beyond the Kenyan borders.

Today, however, Xetova is struggling, with insider reports indicating that employees are experiencing salary delays and more than a dozen senior company executives have quit or have been fired within the space of a few months.

Xetova is also battling a multimillion-shilling lawsuit with renowned Public Relations guru Gina Din after a fallout over the botched rollout of one of its flagship projects.

So, what went wrong?

In 2021, Mwalo contracted renowned PR guru Gina Din for one year to roll out an ambitious campaign dubbed We Deliver Agenda on account of her reputation as a renowned entrepreneur and expert in public relations and communications in East Africa.

The plans were ambitious for a startup of its calibre and Xetova was aiming for the skies.

“As an Africa-focused initiative with Kenya as its launchpad, its (We Deliver) primary goal is to support 50,000+ women across the continent to successfully deliver more than Sh1.26 trillion worth of deals by 2025,” stated Xetova in one of the communiqués on the project.

“In doing so, We Deliver will build a robust regional trade network and catalyse the creation or maintenance of more than 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly across the various value chains,” states the firm.

In a September 2021 interview with Enterprise about the campaign, Mr Mwalo was upbeat on its success terming it as a “low-budget approach to inclusion.”

“It’s (We Deliver) actually one of our best flying initiatives. We only launched it recently, but we’ve attracted a lot of partners from institutions such as banks, chambers of commerce and non-governmental organisations,” he said.

Court case

According to an affidavit drawn on her behalf by KTK Advocates, Gina Din argues that under the contract, she was entitled to compensation of a gross sum of $12,000 (Sh1.4 million) for being the face of “We Deliver.”.

According to Ms Gina Din, she conducted her obligations diligently under the contract and raised invoices on a monthly basis but was only paid for two months - Sh1 million for October 2021 and Sh1.4 million for November 2021.

“The sum of $98,909 (Sh11.8 million) as of third March 2022 remains outstanding,” she states asking the court to compel Xetova to pay her dues with interest.

In a rejoinder, Xetova argues that Gina Din did not live up to her end of the deal and that as per the contract, the firm is required and has to justify any payments made. “We all acknowledge that payment is inextricably linked to the deliverables as specified in Schedule 1 of the contract between Xetova and yourself,” stated the firm’s head of legal James Mbugua in an email response to Gina Din’s demand.

“In order to rationalise the payments, we are hereby requesting an indication of the extent to which the said deliverables have been met and the outstanding deliverables as we continue to service the contract to its finality,” he stated.

The case is still ongoing causing a rift between Mr Mwalo and Gina Din and throwing the We Deliver campaign into a tailspin.

The campaign had been anchored to rally corporates around five principles including celebrating women-led businesses which perform well, enhancing their profiles by sharing their performance data, paying them on time once they fulfil orders, collaborating with financiers and other stakeholders to help them succeed in delivering and keep giving them opportunities.

Recent challenges

In an interview with The Standard, Mwalo explained that the company’s recent challenges stemmed from a combination of hiring too fast and filling the company’s top ranks with the ‘wrong people’ who came highly recommended but failed to deliver.

“There are some things that no one prepares you for when you are launching a startup and getting funding for the most part is just one small part of the equation,” he said.

“No one tells you that the investor could have delays in disbursing the funds and you have to find a way to meet your financial obligations,” he added.

“Startups are different and you’ll find that even before you get to your Series A raise, you will have spent millions of shillings before you actually take a product to market,” he said.

However, some former employees we interviewed who asked to remain anonymous accuse Mr Mwalo of running a one-man show at Xetova. “Xetova is a one-man show and he (Mwalo) fires employees on a whim,” said the former employee.

“He does not want to listen to anyone else and you can’t have almost your entire C-Suite quit on you and this is why some clients and the investors have started raising questions.”

Mwalo denied the claims which he said had caused him and Xetova some degree of reputational damage after the stories started appearing in blogs.

He further claimed that one of his main clients commissioned an audit of his business based on the reports and gave Xetova a clean bill of health.