The Standard

Villgro Africa invests over Sh171m in Kenyan healthcare startups

By Esther Dianah | 32m ago

Villgro Africa has invested over $1.36 million (Sh171.4 million) in 36 Kenyan healthcare startups over the last seven years, with plans to launch a Biotech Innovation Hub as part of its regional expansion.

The incubator and impact investor plans to announce these plans as it launches its 2015-2022 Impact Report at the annual 2023 Sankalp Summit this week.

“Since its inception, Villgro Africa has enabled access to healthcare to those at the bottom of the pyramid. In the past seven years, Villgro has steadily invested seed funding in social enterprises with homegrown solutions that solve Africa’s healthcare and lifestyle dilemmas,” said Villgro Africa co-founder and CEO Wilfred Njagi.

These enterprises have so far generated revenues of over $5.2 million (Sh655.2 million), created 540 jobs and touched over two million lives.

The Impact Report shows that over the last seven years, Kenyan startups received the lion’s share of Villgro Africa’s investments accounting for $1.36 (Sh171 million) out of the $2.14 million (Sh269.6 million) committed since inception.

“As we continue to scale, we are excited about the launch of a Biotech Innovation Hub that will create shared value by leveraging East Africa’s genetic diversity to accelerate the development of drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for the control and elimination of poverty-related diseases, rare diseases, neglected tropical diseases and NCDs,” noted Njagi.

Villgro Africa co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Robert Karanja said local manufacturing in the healthcare sector presents huge opportunities for startups and investors.

To make this a reality, Villgro Africa has set its eyes on launching an Incubator-Fund Platform in partnership with Jaza Rift Fund, with a target fund size of $30 million (Sh3.8 billion) to support startups graduating from the incubator.

Notable startups that Villgro Africa has invested in include Drop Access, a firm manufacturing portable solar-powered smart fridges that can be mounted on bikes to transport vaccines and other medical items. Others include Bena Care, a firm providing home-based care and Negus Med, an advanced wound care and theatre textiles distribution and manufacturing company.

“As we celebrate seven years of growth and impact, we are grateful for a pipeline of quality firms, for funders who believe in the vision, our board members and mentors who freely give of their time and expertise and our clients who entrust their plans to our team,” said Villgro co-founder and executive chairman Rob Beyer.

Related Topics

Villgro Africa Kenyan Healthcare Healthcare Startups Biotech Innovation Hub
.

Latest Stories

Villgro Africa invests over Sh171m in Kenyan healthcare startups
Villgro Africa invests over Sh171m in Kenyan healthcare startups
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
32 mins ago
Unit trusts: Are they the best bet for first-time investors?
Enterprise
By Sarah Okuoro
32 mins ago
Pull public varsities back from the brink of collapse
Editorial
By Editorial
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila Odinga: Why I will not accept or move on
By Killiad Sinide 32 mins ago
Premium Raila Odinga: Why I will not accept or move on
Matiang'i's woes deepen as EACC investigates his worth
By Jacob Ng’etich 32 mins ago
Premium Matiang'i's woes deepen as EACC investigates his worth
MPs team now rejects Uhuru's Telkom buyout, flour subsidy
By Macharia Kamau 32 mins ago
Premium MPs team now rejects Uhuru's Telkom buyout, flour subsidy
State ends tax breaks, refunds in William Ruto's revenue hunt
By Brian Ngugi and Jacob Ng'etich 32 mins ago
Premium State ends tax breaks, refunds in William Ruto's revenue hunt
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2006 Toyota Ist
  • 2006 Toyota Ist
  • Mileage : 135000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2006
  • Price: KES 595,000
2009 Toyota RAV4
  • 2009 Toyota RAV4
  • Mileage : 130000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 1,230,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
House For Sale In Membley
  • 3 House For Sale In Membley
  • House Type:House For Sale In Membley
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 23,000,000
Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • 3 Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • House Type:Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Assistant Interior Designer/Tailor
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Laikipia
  • Training Officer,
  • Employer:
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyamira
  • HR Manager,
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kilifi
  • Accounts Assistant
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved