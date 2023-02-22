ODPP signs a pact with Morocco to combat cybercrime

Kenya and Morocco have signed a pack to strengthen the fight against cross-border crime and corruption. [iStockphoto]

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji signed the agreement on Tuesday with the President of Public Prosecution and Attorney General of the Kingdom of Morocco H. E. Dr Moulay Hassan Daki.

Haji said the aim of the deal is to establish and strengthen international cooperation with non-traditional partners in the field of prosecution and in the fight against Transnational Organized Crime (TOC). This he said will increase interconnection and independence between the two countries.

“The cooperation will stimulate and enhance the collaboration between our competent authorities and improve the coordination of their investigations and prosecutions, in relation to serious organised cross-border crime and corruption,” Haji said.

"We are going to see how best we will complete the civil law in our countries to combat Cybercrime, money laundering and terrorism issues."

This comes two months since the two delegations met in Rabat where they had a talk that focused on how the two countries would strengthen judicial cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides shared or array of issues with Daki giving an overview of reforms in the Moroccan judicial system.

Daki highlighted the experience of judicial independence that aims at consolidating the rule of law and protecting the rights of litigants and society and implementing criminal policy.

Haji said the two sides discussed the prospects of judicial institutions of the two states, ways of developing them and how to benefit from an array of expertise from both sides.

On this occasion, the Kenyan judicial official highlighted the importance of this visit, which allows for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the judicial field, considering that the talks with Daki are an opportunity to discuss the prospects for cooperation between the two prosecutors.

Haji reiterated that this was an opportunity to deepen relations between two countries united by brotherhood and cooperation.

On his part, Daki noted that the meeting discussed the prospects of judicial cooperation between the judicial institutions of the two countries, ways to develop it and to benefit from the judicial expertise of both parties.

"We will ensure we develop cooperation between the judicial response justice between our two countries," Daki said.

Daki further said that the meeting with the Kenyan judicial delegation is part of the opening of Moroccan justice in its international environment and African one in particular.

"As you know, cybercrime is complex and this informed us to come together between all African countries to combat this criminalism," he stated.

He emphasized that the meeting is also an opportunity to develop and strengthen cooperation in the field of justice between the two countries.

Haji observed that the visit is intended to improve the bilateral relationship between the two countries and create more synergies in areas of mutual legal assistance, anti-corruption, transnational organized crime and capacity building for prosecutors.