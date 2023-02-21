Brain vs muscles: The changing face of private security

SGA Security Chairman and CEO Julius Delahaije. [File, Standard]

SGA Security Chairman and CEO Julius Delahaije came to Kenya seven years ago after years in the ICT, security and cybersecurity fields in Europe.

He has witnessed the transformation of the local and regional private security industry, particularly the adoption of technology. He shares some insights on these developments.

SGA has been in the security business for more than 50 years. How has the security landscape changed over that time?

It has changed dramatically, and it’s still changing. Fifty years ago, the main security items considered prone to theft were physical materials.

In those days, men guarded the physical aspects of security. There was much less intelligence, less proactiveness and less technology. Over time, technology has grown.

We see more and more alarm systems, for instance, at homes, but even if you compare the alarm system systems of 20 years ago to what is currently in the market, there is a huge difference. Soon, even newer systems will be introduced.

Over time, there have come so many other security companies in the market to provide similar services. How have you kept up?

There are new regulations now in Kenya with Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA). They introduced requirements for a licence, and that is a minimum standard. At SGA, we have even higher standards.

We are an ISO18788-certified company - the highest standard for private security companies.

It regulates not only the security operations and risk management for high-end industries such as oil and gas mining, the banking industry, NGOs and embassies.

We subscribe to the United Nations guidelines on human rights and doing business. Also to the code of conduct (international governance standards). There are only a few companies today in the region that are certified with those standards.

You speak about being proactive instead of reactive. Why is this the case?

In the past, security companies or security researchers were more reactive. We just tried to identify what had happened, but it would be too late. The industry used to be referred to as muscles without brains.

Today, security today is completely the opposite. It’s about intelligence. It’s about being proactive. If you don’t take action and measures to prevent a crime, it will be too late.

How did your role as a company change during Covid-19?

It was not only about protecting buildings but also monitoring the temperature of people, trying to identify whether they had a fever and potentially Covid-19.

Thermal cameras measure the temperature automatically and create an alert. They not only measure the temperature of the human body but also the temperature of objects as every object has a different temperature. If you put a weapon in your pocket, a thermal camera will detect it.

What are your organisational structures?

We have a group head office here in Nairobi. Each of the other countries has its own local management teams with fully-fledged management teams.

Every major city has an SGA office branch. These management teams have a country manager, finance, legal and HR operations.

How has the economic turmoil of the past few years affected the private security business?

Covid-19 affected many businesses in different sectors. Lockdowns complicated matters because we had provisions for special passes or special authorisation because security is obviously important. When businesses are affected, we are affected as well.

On the other hand, we saw also other business units requiring different types of services or more services.

Some security measures were different when some buildings were empty. It was a good test for us to understand where we are and also on sustainability.

How many employees do you have?

Approximately 18,000 people. A little more than 5,000 in Kenya and about the same in Tanzania, with the rest in Uganda.

Do you train them yourselves?

Yes, we train them ourselves. It depends on the country as there are some differences in where the recruits come from. But in general, all our staff is trained in-house. We have our own training schools in each of the countries. Usually, they start with at least one month of general training on security, but most of them actually get training on the jobs depending on the assignments. For instance, an embassy has its own protocols and requirements. There is also specialised training when it comes to technology.

Do you have any expansion plans outside East Africa?

In the next five years, we expect more emphasis on innovation. Beyond Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, we already carry out cash-in-transit services and delivery of valuables in other countries... we are definitely looking into expanding in the region.

Having worked in Central, and Eastern Europe, how different is it from here security-wise?

When I came, there was quite a huge backlog in security provisioning. I think East Africa is catching up. An awareness of security is definitely there in some areas, but I think people need to be more aware of what is really secure. Is it really safe, or do we think it is safe?

Sometimes, when I see organisations being penny-wise pound-foolish, leaving their gates wide open for criminality. That’s where the market can definitely improve.

Will Africa ever catch up with the developed world?

I think so. And that point is getting closer and closer. The technology is there for the application. I think many people are still not aware of what is available and sometimes not aware of what the risks are, and they don’t know what is lacking quite often is a proper risk assessment.

All available devices and systems need to be used. Security is like insurance; you get only something back if something serious happens. You have to invest in it to be safe. If you can afford it and understand what the risks are.