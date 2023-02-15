605 low-cost houses to be ready this year

Some of the 605 housing units under construction in Bondeni, Nakuru City on February 6, 2023. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard].

Buyers of the 605 Bondeni housing units built under the government's affordable housing programme in Nakuru will be able to move in by December 2023.

Mohammed Hassanali, the director of Kings Developers, who has been contracted to complete the Sh2 billion project, says the majority of the units are completed.

"We started the project in June 2021 in collaboration with the State Department of Housing. The interior and exterior of the units are now being worked on. They'll be finished by December," he said.

When President William Ruto visited the project on Monday, Hassanali said more than half of the units had already been booked, with off-takers still making payments.

"Some 70% of the units have already been reserved. We have made arrangements for the buyers to pay for the units in installments that are convenient for them," Hassanali said.

According to the director, a buyer must pay a 10 per cent deposit for their preferred unit, and there are limits to the number of units an individual can purchase at the project.

"To ensure the highest number of people own the houses, we have made it a rule that one cannot buy more than one unit. The buyers must be first-time home buyers," he added.

With the project still on track, its presence has already begun to change the face of the Bondeni area, which is largely a slum.

"The population of these houses will increase. We agreed that the contractor would construct two new classes in each of the three schools to accommodate new students moving into the area," Ruto said.

The President said the government intends to build an additional 50,000 housing units in Nakuru county on land provided by the county government.

“This project is almost complete and the 2,000 jobs created here are on the line. To ensure these workers don’t lose their jobs, we shall soon kick off construction of more houses here,” said Ruto.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika said the county owns more than 30 acres for the project.