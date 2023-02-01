S Korean electronics giant LG anchors strategy on sustainability blueprint

Enterprise
 By James Wanzala | Feb 01, 2023

LG ThinQ UP, a new category of ‘evolving’ home appliances offering unique upgradeability and personalisation options. [File, Standard]

LG Electronics has rolled out its 2023 blueprint aimed at creating innovation for a better life and ensuring a sustainable future for all.

It features a strong offering of customer-centred innovations to improve customers’ quality of life and care for the environment, which is anchored on its 2030 ESG blueprint dubbed Better Life plan.

The blueprint seeks to build accessibility and easy use of LG’s products and services by the disabled and elderly.

 “LG has known and truly believed that the answer is always with the customer. The start and end of all innovation are our customers, and it is with these innovations that we aim to put a smile on their faces,’’ said LG Global CEO William Choo.

Cho highlighted upcoming ground-breaking customer-centred innovations in its home electronics and appliances such as the LG OLED, which has changed customers’ viewing experience.

He noted that the company is actively working with partners to introduce various new interactive services through LG TVs, including the online educational platform MasterClass, workout app MaxPro and metaverse service Sansar that will expand the customer experience and enable TV users to redefine the viewing experience.

Mr Cho also spoke about LG ThinQ UP, a new category of ‘evolving’ home appliances offering unique upgradeability and personalisation options.

The premium lineup includes revolutionary products like the LG refrigerator with MoodUP, which can change colour to suit users’ tastes, mood or kitchen décor.

He said the companies will increase the accessibility and enhance the easy use of LG’s products and services by the disabled and elderly.

“This will include developing product manuals that incorporate audio and sign language guides, distributing braille stickers for appliances, and operating sign language counselling centres among others,’’ said Cho.

LG has since 2011 empowered over 4,000 youth to build skills in technology to eliminate the digital divide for persons with disabilities.LG aims to use 600,000 tonnes of recycled plastic by 2030 and collect and recycle another 4.5 million tonnes of e-waste.

 

S Korean electronics giant LG anchors strategy on sustainability blueprint
