Gas firm lines up Sh1.97b cooking gas facility near Mombasa port

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jan 11, 2023
Private companies are keen to reap from the increased use of cooking gas in Kenya. [iStockphoto]

Mombasa-based gas and petroleum company Fossil Supplies Ltd plans to construct a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal near the port of Mombasa at a cost of Sh1.97 billion. 

The terminal will act as a common user facility for storage and loading for LPG dealers.  

It will be built on a 3.5 acres piece of land leased from the Kenya Railways Corporation near the government-owned Kenya Pipeline Company depot and Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd.  

"The LPG facility, being a common user will enable the oil marketers access an alternative for importation and supply of liquefied petroleum gas at a competitive price to the end users," said the firm in regulatory filings seeking the nod for the project. 

"The proposed project will cost approximately $16,000,000 (Sh1.97 billion)." 

Fossil Supplies through its sister company Petrocity Group of companies already operates 94 petrol service stations spread across Kenya and Uganda.  

Fossil distributes its LPG through its own brand of Cylinders PETGAS through its affiliates Petrocity in Kenya and Uganda. Its new import handling and storage unit is expected to help relieve demand pressures in the country through the reduction of stock-outs. 

Fossil's expansion plans will also take the battle for the LPG market to dominant firms like Proto Energy, associated with local Kenyan billionaire businessman Mohammed Jaffer. Proto is the supplier of Pro Gas.

Private companies are keen to reap from the increased use of cooking gas in Kenya despite a lack of investments by the government in adequate storage facilities.

Previously, oil marketers imported cooking gas individually in small quantities due to inadequate gas discharge facilities. 

This led to cooking gas shortages and expensive LPG due to high import premiums and demurrage, which are penalties marketers pay shipping companies when tankers fail to offload in the stipulated period.

Many local and foreign firms are angling for the lucrative LPG business.  Kenya's energy regulator revealed last October it is considering giving a licence to Tanzanian firm Taifa Gas Investment to construct an LPG import and storage terminal in Mombasa. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Filmmakers can now review own content
Next article
Premium
An ageing Mark X for Sh1.m: Weak shilling turns local used vehicle market upside down
.

Similar Articles

By Frankline Sunday 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Filmmakers can now review own content
By Brian Ngugi 1 hour ago
Business
Premium An ageing Mark X for Sh1.m: Weak shilling turns local used vehicle market upside down
By Brian Ngugi 11 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Inside the titanic battle for the soul of Safaricom
.

Latest Stories

Kipchoge: What long-distance running can teach entrepreneurs
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
1 hour ago
Why pork and tall buildings are top economic growth indicators in counties
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Global printer maker Epson roots for sustainable business practices
Enterprise
By Peter Muiruri
1 hour ago
Are SMEs slowing down manufacturing sector?
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
Filmmakers can now review own content
Enterprise
By Frankline Sunday
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 hour ago
Business
Premium An ageing Mark X for Sh1.m: Weak shilling turns local used vehicle market upside down
By Kamau Muthoni 18 hours ago
Business
Cytonn property funds to be liquidated, court orders
By Graham Kajilwa Jan. 10, 2023
Business
Revenue agency targets Sh20b from lucrative capital gains tax
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 10, 2023
Business
High power costs drive millions of Kenyans to solar
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.