Filmmakers can now review own content

KFCB acting CEO Christopher Wambua. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenyan filmmakers and content creators now have the full mandate to review their own content meant for broadcast and distribution.

This comes in the wake of rising concerns from sector players that regulators in the broadcasting sector are overstepping their mandate and stifling innovation.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has now yielded to proposals by industry stakeholders who opposed a proposed law that would require the regulator to review 30 per cent of all content before it is made public.

"Industry players and other stakeholders indicated to KFCB during public participation that broadcasters, video on demand (VOD) and over the top (OTT) audio-visual content providers should be allowed to classify 100 per cent of content on their respective platforms," said KFCB acting CEO Christopher Wambua.

"In this regard, KFCB, in consultation with the relevant government ministries and State agencies is in the final stages of developing a self-classification framework to enhance compliance with film sector laws," he said.

Last year the KFCB proposed new regulations for the classification of content published by VOD and OTT service providers such as YouTube, Netflix and Showmax that have in recent years recorded significant growth.

The laws proposed a three-tier form of content review and classification. Entities producing content will be required to establish an internal self-classification panel that will review 70 per cent of the content produced.

Content will be rated as GE (General Exhibition), PG (Parental Guidance Recommended), 16 (not suitable for persons under 16), 18 (Above 18 years) and /or Restricted/Banned.

"The Self-Classification Framework is also meant to promote the ease of doing business for our youth in the local creative economy and once finalised, it will be subjected to public consultation together with the revised Film Classification Guidelines," said Mr Wambua.

According to the laws, entities will be required to exercise caution and discretion in dealing with content deemed to undermine the country’s national values, security and foreign relations.

Entities will also be required to compile and submit quarterly classification reports to the KFCB.