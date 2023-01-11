Why pork and tall buildings are top economic growth indicators in counties

Enterprise
 By XN Iraki | Jan 11, 2023
Apartment building. [iStockphoto]

Most of the economic data in Kenya is at the national level. Only a few counties can give data on their economic growth, inflation and unemployment rates or even productivity levels.

Yet with devolution, counties were supposed to be centres of economic growth. How can we invest there without data?

Without official data, we can get our own proxies. Two stand out. One is the height and breadth of the buildings and the other is the amount of pork eaten.

High-rise buildings demand lots of money and the taller the buildings the more economic activities we expect. We could also look at the buildings in terms of square feet, and breadth.  

Big factories are not tall but occupy plenty of surface area. High-rise buildings and “broad buildings” in the counties indicate the devolution of big money.

In the counties “broad” buildings are rare. The new tall buildings are hotels, well advertised. Clearly, economic activities in the counties are driven by consumption.

Check the tallest and broadest building in your county headquarters. What is it? Hotel, apartment block or factory? 

Another proxy measure of economic growth is the amount of pork eaten or exported from the county. We have to exclude some counties for religious reasons.

Noted the signboards for pork in mostly central Kenya? Pork is easy to produce, almost at an industrial scale. That is unlike cattle, sheep or goats which need lots of space.

Someone could argue pork production is a sign of overcrowding too.

Pork is one of the most popular meats in developed countries. The two indicators of economic growth are based on the private sector. We could in future get the number of buildings approved in the counties and the number of sows delivered to Farmer’s Choice.

Other proxy indicators could be the number of plots on sale, the amount of legitimate alcohol consumed, the number of students transiting to university, the number of homes with permanent houses and cars, or the number of households using LPG to cook.

Another curious proxy indicator of growth is the number of relatives abroad (majuu).

Extremists could even add the number of prostitutes.

What do you think are the best indicators of economic growth in your county? Share with us. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
10 business ideas that could earn you big this year
Next article
Global printer maker Epson roots for sustainable business practices
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 hour ago
Business
Gas firm lines up Sh1.97b cooking gas facility near Mombasa port
By Brian Ngugi 1 hour ago
Business
Premium An ageing Mark X for Sh1.m: Weak shilling turns local used vehicle market upside down
By Brian Ngugi 11 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Inside the titanic battle for the soul of Safaricom
.

Latest Stories

Kipchoge: What long-distance running can teach entrepreneurs
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
1 hour ago
Why pork and tall buildings are top economic growth indicators in counties
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Global printer maker Epson roots for sustainable business practices
Enterprise
By Peter Muiruri
1 hour ago
Are SMEs slowing down manufacturing sector?
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
Filmmakers can now review own content
Enterprise
By Frankline Sunday
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Kipchoge: What long-distance running can teach entrepreneurs
By Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Premium 10 business ideas that could earn you big this year
By Peter Muiruri 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Global printer maker Epson roots for sustainable business practices
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
Enterprise
Are SMEs slowing down manufacturing sector?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.